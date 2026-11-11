Marvel's "Infinity War" Surpasses Cameron's Record and Premieres on Disney+

Marvel's Infinity War has overtaken James Cameron's record‑setting film, adding $142.9 million worldwide, and will stream on Disney+ from November 13. The updated cut includes new scenes and color grading, boosting its visual impact.

Marvel's Infinity War has officially crossed the threshold of James Cameron's record‑setting film, adding an extra $142.9 million from the global box office to its total revenue. The blockbuster-released over thirty days ago-swept the first weekend and toppled three new releases to claim the number one spot. Now, the film is set to return to audiences on Disney+.

Global Box Office Milestone and Record Breaker

After its theatrical run, Infinity War's total earnings reached a figure that eclipses Cameron's landmark record. The additional $142.9 million is drawn from worldwide markets, making the film the highest‑grossing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release schedule saw the movie play for just over thirty days, during which it won the box office every weekend, outperforming fresh competitors.

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Disney+ Streaming Debut and Release Date

Disney+ has confirmed that Infinity War will begin streaming on the platform on Friday, November 13. The streaming launch follows the film's official theatrical exit, allowing fans to revisit the climactic battles and extended scenes from the comfort of their homes.

Updated Cut: New Scenes and Enhanced Visuals

The version heading to Disney+ incorporates several changes that were not present in the original theatrical cut. Filmmakers added an extended ending where Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers meet Loki, tying together narrative threads that were previously left open. Additionally, mid‑credit and post‑credit teasers now hint at the TVA's involvement in the story's unfolding universe.

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A significant visual revision accompanies these narrative additions: a new color grading overhaul gives the film a sharper, more vibrant appearance. The updated tint removes the washed‑out tone that critics noted in earlier scenes, especially during the final battle against Thanos. The heightened contrast makes details more visible, turning a previously muddied image into a clearer, more dramatic tableau.

Visual Impact in the Final Act

Game‑changing color adjustments are most noticeable during the climactic siege of the Avengers compound. The improved palette awakens details that were obscured by darker lighting, providing viewers with a more intense, visually satisfying confrontation. This refreshed visual treatment enhances the overall cinematic experience for both new and returning audiences.

Future Availability and Audience Access

With the film's transition from theaters to streaming, fans have a new platform to explore the Infinity War's extended storyline. The collaboration between Marvel Studios and Disney+ ensures that the film remains accessible to a global audience from the moment it becomes available on the service. As Infinity War moves into the streaming arena, it sets a new standard for how blockbuster films can be refreshed and repurposed for digital consumption.