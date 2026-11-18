The Infernal Hulk miniseries depicts Captain America crucified as monsters conquer Manhattan. Discover the plot details and release date of this horror-infused Marvel storyline.

The Marvel Universe is currently undergoing a horrific transformation as the Age of Monsters has officially arrived. This new narrative arc features some of the biggest heroes in franchise history trading blows with the most terrifying incarnation of the Hulk. The storyline highlights a brutal imagery that has shaken fans, as beloved characters struggle against overwhelming supernatural odds.

Leading this dark charge is the Infernal Hulk, a version of the monster that has proven too powerful for standard defenders. Heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Captain America have attempted to halt his advance but have completely failed. The recent developments in the miniseries reveal the gruesome consequences of these failed interventions for the remaining defenders.

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The Horrific Demise of Steve Rogers

The most shocking revelation concerns the fate of Steve Rogers. As the series progresses, the Infernal Hulk displays the bodies of fallen heroes across the streets of Manhattan. The panel depicting the former Avenger shows him impaled and crucified, with a skull driven through each hand.

This imagery serves as a personal war banner for the villain. Undead soldiers are shown carrying Rogers blood-soaked body across the city, symbolizing the total collapse of the Avengers. Monsters are taking over the world, and the corruption of the Marvel Universe has reached a critical tipping point.

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Plot Details and Release Information

The official synopsis for the miniseries states that the final battle to stop the corruption of the Marvel Universe begins. The story takes place as Manhattan falls to an army of twisted monsters and the Baxter Building becomes the heart of a nightmare.

The Infernal Hulk unveils his fallen Avengers alongside a plan that could transform all life on Earth. This new threat emerges as a Gray Hulk enters the war with no grand mission and no noble cause. The conflict explores the dichotomy between heroes and monsters, a theme central to Hulk publication history.

Psychological Impact and Future Consequences

While other characters who crossed the Infernal Hulk path were transformed into monstrous kaiju, Steve Rogers crucified corpse holds special significance. Seeing the embodiment of heroism reduced to an instrument of a monster war might push remaining heroes to their psychological breaking point.

The Eldest, who currently controls the Hulk body, has no qualms about using the former Avenger full strength. This makes the antagonist an equally dangerous physical threat to any surviving resistance. Fans can expect the miniseries to arrive in February, bringing these terrifying events to print.