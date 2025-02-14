Marvel's Hell Hulk Headlines Bleeding Cool's Most Read Stories

Bleeding Cool reports on Marvel's introduction of a Hell Hulk, along with other top stories from yesterday, including comic book industry news and upcoming releases.

Bleeding Cool, a prominent pop culture website with a history dating back to 16 years ago, reported that Marvel 's introduction of a Hell Hulk was the most-read story on the platform yesterday.

The Daily Lying In The Gutters, Bleeding Cool's daily rundown of the day's top stories, also covered other notable news such as James Marsters' response to questions about a Buffy/Angel sequel series, the release of a new $50 Maximum Marvel Legends Spider-Man figure, and the closure of Blood Moon Comics due to Diamond's bankruptcy.The article also delved into the comic book industry's happenings, including a preview of the upcoming 'Matlock' season 1 episode 11, 'A Traitor in Thine Own House,' and a sneak peek of the 'Elsbeth' season 2 episode 11, 'Tiny Town.' Additionally, it highlighted the sale of Diamond Comic Distributors assets, including rare Iron Maiden comics, and the announcement of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 3.The Daily Lying In The Gutters also provided a glimpse into upcoming releases, such as the 'Amadeus Cho 20th Anniversary Special #1' in May from Marvel Comics and a comic book creator special thanks for 'Captain America: Brave New World.' The article concluded by revisiting past LITGs, comparing the current news cycle with those from a year and two years ago. The article highlighted Marvel and DC crossovers, successful merchandise tie-ins, and the impact of real-world events on the comic book industry





Marvel Unveils a Fiery New Threat: The Hell HulkGet ready for a demonic twist on the Hulk! Marvel Comics is introducing Hell Hulk, a terrifying new variant fueled by infernal energy, in the upcoming Hellverine 6. This fiery creation, born from a secret program called 'Project Hellfire', will unleash chaos and force Wolverine's son, Akihiro, to confront the inferno. Benjamin Percy and Raffaele Ienco bring this monstrous entity to life in a story that delves into a conspiracy threatening the very fabric of reality.

Marvel Reveals a New Hulk (and He Comes From the Depths of Hell)It's about to be Wolverine vs. Hulk for a new generation of Marvel fans when Hellverine (Wolverine's son) faces the Hell Hulk.

It's Now Been 3 Years Since The MCU Debuted The Start Of 1 Hulk Story I Need To See On-Screen & Then Never Talked About It Ever Again

"I Hope He's Not Disappointed:" Harrison Ford Addresses Becoming Marvel's Next Hulk After Mark Ruffalo In Captain America: Brave New World

10 Best Marvel Movie And TV Show Hulk Moments You've Probably Never Seen

