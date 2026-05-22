Marvel S.H. Figuarts Hulk Revealed: A Primal Avenger Inspired by Spider-Man's Brand New Day and Bruce Banner's Return

The latest Marvel character to join the S.H. Figuarts line is a new Hulk figure. This Hulk figure features a more primal design, body hair, and gray streaks, inspired by the brand new Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Bruce Banner's return.

It is time to prepare for a Brand New Day , as Tamashii Nations has unveiled their newest set of Marvel S.H. Figuarts figures. Tamashii Nations unveils a new S.H.

Figuarts Hulk inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Bruce Banner's return. This Hulk figure ditches the Endgame look for a more primal, Avengers-style design with body hair, gray streaks, and bulk. Digital Coloring Technology, interchangeable heads, and movable finger hands give Hulk sharper expressions and dynamic posing. Standing over 8 inches tall, S.H.

Figuarts Hulk is priced at $100, with Amazon preorders live ahead of a 2026 release





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Marvel S.H. Figuarts Hulk Superhero Spider-Man Brand New Day Bruce Banner Digital Coloring Technology Interchangeable Heads Movable Finger Hands

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