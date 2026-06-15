Marvel's Cyclops Gets Major Boost Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Cyclops, long underused in live-action, is finally getting his due with James Marsden's return in Avengers: Doomsday, a new playable role in Marvel Rivals, and a spotlight in X-Men '97 season 2, restoring his status as a top Marvel hero.

In the comics, Scott Summers' Cyclops is one of the most important X-Men ever created. A first student of Professor Xavier, Scott has been the longtime field leader of the team and one of Marvel's greatest tacticians.

However, Cyclops has historically struggled to receive the respect he deserves on screen, largely due to Fox's X-Men franchise. While actor James Marsden gave his best effort, Cyclops was ultimately wasted in the original movie trilogy, rarely allowed to showcase why he is one of Marvel Comics' best characters. Fortunately, things are heading in a much better direction.

With Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon and Marsden's confirmed return as Cyclops, complete with a comic-accurate yellow-and-blue suit never seen in live-action before, fans are finally getting the adaptation they have waited for. Marvel is also doing more to build hype in the months leading up to Doomsday's release. Cyclops has finally joined the roster of Marvel Rivals, the popular 6v6 hero shooter that has become one of Marvel's biggest success stories since its launch in 2024.

As a Duelist hero, Cyclops excels at controlling contested areas and applying constant pressure with his optic blasts. His attacks force opponents to stay on the move, and his blasts can even ricochet around corners. He also boasts impressive mobility, allowing him to create distance or close in on enemies as needed. His ultimate ability, Ruby Rage, unleashes the full power of his optic energy in a devastating attack.

The timing of Cyclops' addition to Marvel Rivals is perfect. As more players learn to use him, interest in the character overall will grow, benefiting Marvel Studios as James Marsden reprises his role in Avengers: Doomsday at the end of this year. Marvel Rivals is not the only project helping restore Cyclops' reputation this summer.

X-Men '97's first season did tremendous work rehabilitating Scott's image, portraying him as the effective leader and tactician he always should have been, with some of the coolest animated scenes in Marvel history. Now, X-Men '97 season 2, premiering in early July, looks ready to continue that momentum. The next chapter will place several key mutants back in the spotlight, with Cyclops remaining a central figure as the X-Men are separated in both the past and future.

Given the strong audience response to Scott's portrayal in the first season, there is every reason to believe Marvel will continue highlighting his strengths as the critically acclaimed series continues. Between the game, the animated series, and the upcoming movie, Cyclops is finally getting the recognition he deserves, cementing his status as one of Marvel's greatest heroes





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