Marvel's Controversial Gwen Stacy Resurrection: A Bold Choice or Fan Backlash?

Marvel's upcoming move to resurrect Gwen Stacy in the main Spider-Man universe has sparked controversy among fans. While some see it as a potential for exciting new storylines, others view it as a disservice to the character's history and a betrayal of Peter Parker's growth. This article explores the potential ramifications of Gwen's return, considering both the dramatic possibilities and the fan backlash it might generate.

Spider-Man fans have been in an uproar for years over the way the publisher treats Peter Parker , and a resurrection of Gwen Stacy would definitely intensify that. Gwen Stacy was Spider-Man’s first love, but that was decades ago. Marvel has teased bringing Gwen Stacy back to life since the ’70s, starting with the original Spider-Clone stories. Marvel did bring the character back in multiple alternate universes —— but bringing her back in the main universe has so far never happened.

Is this the right choice for the Spider-Man comics? It’s a difficult question with several answers. Spider-Man losing his loved ones in tragic ways is a huge part of the character, and Gwen’s death plays a massive role in his life. Gwen’s most recent return — in the Judgment Day tie-in issue of The Amazing Spider-Man — showed just how important she still is to him. Bringing her back would definitely take the book in new directions, as Spider-Man would have to deal with one of his greatest losses being walked back. If done correctly, it could be a major turning point in Spider-Man’s life. However, that’s also part of the problem. Bringing Gwen Stacy back means that one of the formative moments in the history of Spider-Man would no longer matter. Marvel likes to keep Spider-Man sad, and this kind of move would change that completely. Gwen would jump to the front of the line of Spider-Man’s love interests, and slot back into her place. This feels like exactly the opposite of what Marvel has done over the last eighteen years, making their whole reasoning for destroying major portions of Spider-Man’s life hypocritical. On top of that, while Marvel’s editors, older people who have access to every Marvel comic ever at any time, love Gwen and Peter together, most fans have never experienced those stories. Gwen nostalgia isn’t as prevalent in the fanbase as it is in Marvel’s editorial staff. In superhero comics, no idea should ever be truly taken off the table. The simple reason for that is that any story if well thought out and executed can be great. Comic books are all about two things — action and drama — and something like an actual Gwen Stacy resurrection, not a clone or an alternate universe version or any other of the myriad ways Gwen has returned in the past, has the potential for major drama and action. How would Peter react? How would Green Goblin react? How would Mary Jane react? There’s a rich vein to be mined in a story like this and it could lead to great places. And whatever Marvel event book had a lot of hype behind it, but that’s over. Spider-Man fans have started to vote with their wallets and those votes say they want a Spider-Man who is older, settled, and, most importantly, married to Mary Jane. Bringing back Gwen Stacy is a surefire way to anger a fan base that has already made their ire felt. In the end, Marvel probably shouldn’t be doing this, but we can only wait and see how it will pan out





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SPIDER-MAN GWEN STACY MARVEL COMICS RESURRECTION FAN REACTION PETER PARKER MARY JANE LOVE INTERESTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel Teases Controversial Spider-Man Direction with Gwen Stacy's ReturnMarvel is stirring controversy with a tease promising the return of Gwen Stacy to the main Spider-Man universe. This move has sparked debate among fans, who question whether resurrecting such a significant loss in Spider-Man's history will ultimately benefit the character.

Read more »

Marvel Is Teasing Gwen Stacy's Revival Because No One Stays Dead in ComicsSpider-Man clutching his head in shock (left, background) with a smiling Gwen Stacy (right, foreground)

Read more »

Funko Pops Celebrate Gwen Stacy's Multiverse Adventures in 'Gwenverse'Funko unveils a new line of Pops inspired by the 'Gwenverse' comic series, featuring Gwen Stacy taking on the roles of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Wolverine. The series explores Gwen's journey through multiple universes, culminating in her potential permanent residence on Earth-616.

Read more »

10 Things About Spider-Man: The Animated Series That Have Aged PoorlySpider-Man The Animated Series with Spider-Man, Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy

Read more »

Daredevil Brings Back His Most Controversial Marvel CostumeComic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

Marvel Doubles Down on Controversial Aunt May Change in New Spider-Man SeriesMarvel Studios' animated series 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' has repeated a controversial decision from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' by having Aunt May deliver the iconic 'with great power' line. This decision, initially made in the live-action film, sparked debate among fans as it traditionally belonged to Uncle Ben. In the new series, Aunt May's words prompt Peter Parker to accept a deal with Norman Osborn, despite the emotional weight of the situation.

Read more »