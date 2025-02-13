Marvel's 'Conan the Barbarian' Returns with an Insect-Sized Twist in 'Dragon Ball Super: The Breakers'

Marvel Comics kicks off a new chapter in the Conan the Barbarian saga with 'Dragon Ball Super: The Breakers,' a series that shrinks the iconic sword-and-sorcery hero down to the size of an insect and plunges him into a backyard world teeming with life.

In 2018, Marvel Comics announced its acquisition of the rights to publish new comics based on Robert E. Howard's iconic fantasy hero Conan, with writer Jason Aaron, artist Mahmud Asrar, and colorist Matthew Wilson leading the charge. This new era, which launched in January 2019, proved to be short-lived despite its popularity. However, in 2022, Marvel reunited the creative team for a concluding 12-issue run, marking the end of their second stint as custodians of Conan's comic adventures.

The latest iteration sees Aaron, Asrar, and Wilson back together, joined by letterer Becca Carey. Given their history, readers can anticipate a blend of Conan-esque sword-and-sorcery action, shrunk down to an insect scale. This miniaturization echoes the approach taken by Pixar's 'A Bug's Life,' where the narrative unfolds in a backyard setting, teeming with insect life.The Yard, as it's known, exists unseen beneath human notice. Within this seemingly ordinary space, epic conflicts rage. Beetle berserkers clash with anthill kingdoms, reminiscent of the Visigoths' assault on the Roman Empire, all on a scale that could fit within a terrarium. The creative team skillfully establishes a world brimming with adventure and intrigue. They introduce us to various factions within the Yard through handwritten captions, adding an element of mystery and suggesting a connection between these entities and a human observer capable of communication. While the artwork only reveals these havens of insect cultures as they appear to human eyes – Swarm City as overgrown foliage, the Wor Wraiders hovering around their nests – it piques our curiosity about the hidden depths of this miniature world.The story delves into the lives of the Slaymaker family, who move into a house bordering the Yard. This move carries particular weight as it's the same house where Sydney Slaymaker, the elder son, discovered his entomologist father dead, seemingly partially consumed by the bugs he was studying. This tragic event had profound effects on the brothers. Sydney, traumatized by the incident, developed a deep-seated fear and hatred of bugs. Conversely, Slade, who has no memory of his father, appears to have inherited his fascination with insects as a way to connect with the parent he never knew. This contrast is amplified by their over-the-top expressions. Slade, the nerdy younger brother, is consumed by his interest in bugs, while Sydney, sporting a look reminiscent of a heavy metal fan, takes his aversion to a comical extreme, nailing a bug to his front door as a warning to any potential intruders. The narrative hints at a deeper connection between the Slaymaker father and the Yard, raising the possibility of his death being no accident and that one of his sons might be following in his footsteps. The narration leaves us with many unanswered questions about the father's past and the secrets of the Yard, promising to unveil those truths as the series progresses. While the series shares visual similarities with Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Matheus Lopez's acclaimed fantasy series 'Strange Adventures,' it leans more heavily into gory details and visceral action. The first issue culminates in a moment of violent empowerment, suggesting that the story will explore the protagonist's coming of age as he grapples with the newfound power he wields. 'Dragon Ball Super: The Breakers' appears to be a story about how the absence of a father and the secrets they held can shape a son's destiny. The potential is certainly there, but whether the creators can successfully blend the two worlds and avoid excessive reliance on graphic violence remains to be seen.





