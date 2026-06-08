Marvel's Cancelled 41-Year-Old Sci-Fi Classic Is Officially Rebooting With Amazon Live-Action Series

The last adaptation was a failure.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Over 40 years after Marvel cancelled the animated series, Amazon MGM is officially rebooting Jem and the Holograms.

Originally created by Christy Marx and produced by Hasbro, Sunbow Productions and the newly-launched Marvel Productions, the animated series revolved around Jerrican Benton, owner and manager of Starlight Music, who is also the lead singer of the eponymous rock group, albeit under the titular persona. Following her supporting the group of foster children known as the Starlight Girls, music rivalries and those trying to steal her holographic technology, Jem was a big hit during its three-season run, only to be cancelled due to high production costs.

First reported by Deadline, Amazon MGM is reuniting with Kilter Films' Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan for a live-action reboot of Jem and the Holograms. The pair, who have been working with Prime Video on the hit Fallout series adaptation, will executive produce the project with Athena Wickham, and Gabriel Marano for Hasbro Entertainment, with sources reporting Amazon, Joy and Nolan had been working for months to finalize the deals. Developing...

Jem 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-Y7 Animation Adventure Drama Release Date 1985 - 1988-00-00 Cast See All Main Genre Animation Creator Christy Marx Seasons 3 Powered by Expand Collapse





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