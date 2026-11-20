Explore the key realms of Doctor Doom's Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars, from The Regency and The Wastelands to The Deadlands, and their potential MCU integration.

Doctor Doom has constructed a patchwork planet called Battleworld, assembling it from the fragmented remnants of destroyed multiverses to serve as the primary setting for Avengers: Secret Wars. This new domain acts as a dystopian refuge where heroes and villains from vanished Earths reside without memories of their past lives. The planet's creation ensures an eclectic mix of characters, ranging from Asgardians to Ultron bots, all governed by Doom's absolute authority from his repurposed home, Doomstadt.

Battleworld Core Geography

The heart of this reconstructed world centers on Doomstadt, the fortified capital where Doctor Doom, Susan von Doom, Franklin, and Valeria reside. Franklin Doom is notably accompanied by Galactus, the actual Molecule Man who sustains the planet's existence beneath a statue of himself. While Doomstadt represents safety and order under the God Emperor's rule, exile from this central domain forces residents into the diverse and dangerous realms that make up the rest of Battleworld's geography.

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Spider-Man's Last Stand in The Regency

The Regency forms a dystopian New York City built from Earth-18119, serving as the backdrop for The Last Spider-Man Story. Baron Augustus Roman, also known as the Regent, rules this police state after eliminating the Avengers and harvesting their genetic powers. The regime actively hunts powered individuals, including children, and deploys the Sinister Six against Spider-Man in a narrative originally developed for Marvel Comics by Dan Slott and Adam Kubert.

Dystopian Survival in The Wastelands

The Wastelands represents a desert domain constructed from Earth-21923, where villains dominate because heroes were previously eliminated. This realm features Old Man Logan navigating locations like Hammer Falls and New Vegas while hunting a human trafficking ring. The storyline draws from Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino's comic tie-in, offering potential MCU opportunities to reintroduce Logan or utilize X-23 within this hostile environment.

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Thor Corps and The Deadlands

Doombard is the Asgardian realm where the Thor Corps enforces Doom's laws, allowing any being capable of lifting Mjolnir to join their ranks. Beyond this jurisdiction lies The Deadlands, a zombie-infested zone created from the Marvel Zombies reality. Exiled figures like Captain Britain and Elsa Bloodstone navigate this undead territory, where murder mysteries involving Jane Foster variants hint at deeper anomalies in the multiverse.

Final Confrontation Dynamics

The climax of the conflict centers on Reed Richards challenging Doctor Doom within the Molecule Man's base located beneath Doomstadt. This confrontation highlights the contrast between Doom's controlled order and the chaotic diversity of the exiled realms. The narrative structure allows for extensive character exploration across domains before the final battle, ensuring that the resolution impacts the entire reconstructed world.