Marvel's 2026 Blockbuster Lineup: 'Daredevil' Season 3, 'Punisher' Special, 'Spider-Man 4', and 'Avengers: Doomsday'

2026 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Marvel with the return of beloved characters and major film releases. Following the premiere of 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 and the success of 'The Punisher: One Last Kill', Marvel fans can look forward to the fourth solo Spider-Man film, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', hitting theaters on July 31. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie continues Peter Parker's story after 'No Way Home' in a world that knows Spider-Man but not Peter Parker. Later in the year, the highly anticipated 'Avengers: Doomsday' arrives on December 18, marking Marvel's biggest cinematic event in years and sharing its release date with 'Dune: Part Three'.

Marvel fans are in store for one of the biggest years in brand history in 2026, and it started with the premiere of Daredevil : Born Again Season 2.

The Charlie Cox-led crime thriller/legal drama has already been picked up for Season 3, which is now in production and expected to be released sometime next year. Exactly one week after the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel fans were treated to Jon Bernthal's official return as Frank Castle in The Punisher: One Last Kill, the Disney Plus special that's still topping streaming charts around the world.

At the end of this year, Marvel will release its biggest blockbuster since Spider-Man: No Way Home with Avengers: Doomsday. The 2026 Avengers film is coming to theaters on December 18, the same day as Dune: Part Three.

However, Marvel has another web-shaped card up its sleeve to play before the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday later this year. Finally set to be released in less than two months in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo MCU Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. The film is coming to theaters around the world on July 31, only two weeks after Holland stars in The Odyssey for Christopher Nolan.

While plot specifics about Spider-Man 4 are still being kept under wraps, it's confirmed to take place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, set in a world that still relies on Spider-Man but has completely forgotten Peter Parker. The new Spider-Man movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (starring Simu Liu) for Marvel back in 2021





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