Marvel's 2025 Lineup: Downey Jr. Returns as Doom, Spider-Noir Soars

Marvel fans have a busy year ahead, with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Noir becoming a global hit on Prime Video.

Marvel fans have a busy year ahead, with major releases including the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Avengers: Doomsday.

After playing Iron Man for over a decade, Downey Jr. will now portray the villain Doctor Doom, though multiversal elements might hint at Tony Stark influences. The year kicked off with a street-level story in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, which directly led into the Punisher special One Last Kill starring Jon Bernthal. Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo MCU Spider-Man film, set for release on July 31.

The movie also features Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. Spider-Man fans don't have to wait until then for web-slinging action, though. Earlier this week, Prime Video released all episodes of Spider-Noir, and the show has quickly become the platform's top global TV series. Starring Nicolas Cage as the titular hero Ben Reilly, the series has earned a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is resonating strongly with audiences.

The future of Spider-Noir beyond its first season is still undecided, but given its success, a renewal seems likely if Cage is interested. These developments highlight Marvel's strategy of blending street-level heroes with cosmic threats, creating a diverse slate for 2025. The return of Downey Jr. as a villain adds a new dynamic, while the success of Spider-Noir proves that noir-inspired superhero stories have strong appeal.

With Daredevil and Punisher expanding their roles, the MCU continues to build interconnected narratives across different genres and tones. Fans can expect more announcements as the year progresses, but the current lineup promises excitement for both longtime followers and newcomers





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