Marvel Rivals Unveils Worthy Spider-Man Costume Wielding Thor's Mjolnir

Marvel Rivals adds the Worthy Spider-Man costume, a Legendary skin where Peter Parker wields Thor's hammer, available in the in-game Store for 2,200 Units.

Marvel Rivals has officially revealed the Worthy Spider-Man costume, placing Peter Parker in a role he has rarely held: the wielder of Thor's legendary hammer, Mjolnir. Marvel made the reveal in an official trailer released on November 3, and the game is developed by NetEase Games.

The costume is designed for Spider-Man's role as a Duelist, the web-slinging character in the Marvel Rivals roster. The trailer shows him gripping Thor's hammer, replacing his familiar red-and-blue appearance with a look that gives this version of Peter Parker a distinct identity.

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Worthy Spider-Man Design Draws on Thor's Look

The Worthy Spider-Man costume incorporates elements associated with the Asgardian hero into Spider-Man's appearance. Marvel's concept imagines the wall-crawler as someone chosen to carry the power of Mjolnir, combining two of the most recognizable identities in Marvel's catalog.

Because the design blends two established identities, it departs sharply from Spider-Man's standard look. The trailer places the hammer at the center of the visual, making the weapon the defining element of the costume rather than the web-slinging motifs players usually associate with the character.

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For players, the costume offers a chance to see Spider-Man take on a role usually reserved for Thor. The result is an unusual but striking mix of the two heroes that the official material presents as the core appeal of the new skin.

Gorr and Season 10.5 Lore Explain the Costume

Marvel Rivals introduced a dedicated Spider-Man lore entry titled The Worthy Spider-Man as part of its Season 10.5 update in October. The story ties the character to the game's ongoing conflict with Gorr the God Butcher, who has been hunting gods across the Chronoverse.

Gorr's arrival in Season 10 brought Thor and Mjolnir to the center of the game's storyline. The hammer matters because of its connection to the God Tempest, which Gorr seeks to use for his destructive Godbomb. Placing Spider-Man in that conflict sets a street-level hero against some of Marvel's most powerful beings.

The official announcement introduced the costume with a direct address to Gorr. Spider-Man's lore line echoes a familiar warning to New York criminals, paraphrased here as a notice that Spider-Man is coming for them. Fans have responded enthusiastically to the callback, according to the source coverage.

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Release Date, Price and Store Availability

The Worthy Spider-Man costume arrived in Marvel Rivals on November 5, and store availability began on November 6 at 02:00 UTC. The official patch notes list a dedicated costume bundle, an emoji bundle, and separate Ultimate Ability visual effects among the additions.

The costume is classified as a Legendary skin, and the standalone bundle is priced at 2,200 Units. Players can purchase it from the in-game Store page, which makes the bundle the main purchase option for the new look.

Spider-Man first appeared in Amazing Fantasy #15 in August 1962, so this reveal arrives 64 years after his comic-book debut. Marvel has introduced many alternate versions of the character over the decades, and pairing his identity with Thor's weapon stands out among recent interpretations.