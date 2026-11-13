Marvel Rivals DLC Review Castle Doomstadt Expansion Analysis

Tribute Games' new expansion adds roguelike elements to the beloved beat-em-up, featuring Doctor Doom and Invisible Woman with unique mechanics and distinct character kits.

Tribute Games has released a new expansion for its acclaimed retro beat-em-up, introducing a roguelike mode set within the fortified walls of Castle Doomstadt. This addition brings Doctor Doom and Invisible Woman to the roster, expanding the game's mechanical depth beyond its original campaign. The DLC leverages the existing combat system to create a distinct experience that challenges players with unique enemy encounters and environmental hazards.

Roguelike Mechanics and Doom Timer

The expansion introduces a standard roguelike structure featuring doors that offer rewards ranging from healing items to risky mini-boss fights and special weapons. A central tension mechanism is the Doomsday timer, which increments slowly every second and increases further when players take damage. Hitting specific thresholds buffs the enemies, while filling the timer completely results in a fatal conclusion for the player.

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This novel mechanic adds a layer of strategic friction that differentiates the expansion from the main campaign. Players must carefully manage their health and movement while deciding whether to pursue stat boosts or room rewards. The tutorial provides minimal guidance on room symbols, forcing players to learn through trial and error. This design choice ensures that the expansion feels distinct despite using familiar roguelike conventions.

Character Mechanics and Combat Diversity

Tribute Games has focused on variety in character kits, ensuring that every hero offers a unique twist on the juggle-heavy combat system. Previous characters like She-Hulk and Black Panther established this foundation, and the new additions continue this trend with distinct playstyles. Iron Man's parry remains a game-changer when timed correctly, while She-Hulk's grabs deliver devastating damage.

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Doctor Doom serves as a powerhouse with traps, wide-area basic combos, and large fiery projectiles that efficiently clear low-level grunts. His ultimate ability screens the screen, outclassing many other characters in pure utility and strength. While his power level feels almost overpowered, it aligns with his status as the final boss of the original game.

Invisible Woman vs Doctor Doom Design

Invisible Woman offers a more nuanced approach to combat, relying on a unique barrier system that can be deployed while moving. Unlike standard blocking mechanics, her barrier is less effective against multi-hitting attacks but allows for creative positioning. She can also set up spiky barriers to pin foes and use her invisibility for stealthy strikes.

This design makes her kit one-of-a-kind and arguably more interesting than Doctor Doom's raw power. Her inability to block or parry forces players to engage with the game differently. Both characters demonstrate Tribute's skill in creating engaging roster additions that fit seamlessly into the existing combat sandbox.

Longevity and Replayability Issues

Despite the strong mechanical core, the expansion underachieves in terms of long-term retention. Special weapons and new events unlocked after successful runs are strangely optional and limited in number. Characters remain permanently at a low level, preventing players from activating interesting passive abilities like Iron Man's infinite ammo or Spider-Man's easy web shooter reloads.

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There are no trophies, achievements, or extra difficulty modes to provide long-term goals. Clearing a run unlocks palettes themed after Doctor Doom or the Fantastic Four, but the content lacks the ambition seen in similar titles. This limitation makes the DLC feel like a multi-hour distraction rather than a substantial addition to the game.

Final Verdict on Expansion Quality

The tight gameplay of the base title makes it a brilliant fit for a roguelike expansion. However, Tribute Games did not fully realize its potential by ignoring longevity in its design. The Siege of Castle Doomstadt remains a decent excuse to return to the game, but it falls short of being a must-have experience.

The expansion succeeds in delivering quality combat and interesting character mechanics. Yet, the lack of deep replayability and progression systems prevents it from reaching its full potential. Players seeking a short, intense challenge will enjoy the experience, but those looking for long-term engagement may find it lacking.