Marvel Comics announces Venom P.O.V. #1 by Ryan Stegman and Carlos Gomez, releasing December 2, 2026, retelling the Eddie Brock origin from the symbiote's unique perspective.

Marvel Comics is set to release Venom: P.O.V. #1, a new comic book issue that reimagines the classic origin story of the iconic anti-hero. The publication is scheduled to hit retail shelves on Wednesday, December 2, 2026. This specific installment offers a fresh narrative angle by presenting the tale through the eyes of the alien symbiote itself, rather than the traditional human host perspective. Fans can anticipate a deep dive into the psychological and emotional landscape of the creature that has become a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe.

Origins Retold From Symbiote Viewpoint

The core premise of Venom: P.O.V. #1 focuses on the initial meeting between disgraced reporter Eddie Brock and the rejected alien symbiote. Traditionally, the story of how these two entities bonded to seek vengeance against Spider-Man has been told from Eddie Brock's side of the equation. This new issue shifts the lens to the symbiote, providing readers with its internal monologue and motivations for the first time. The narrative explores why the alien was rejected by previous hosts and how it identified Brock as the perfect match for its need for vengeance. By flipping the point of view, the comic aims to humanize the monster and complicate the moral dynamics of their union.

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Writer Ryan Stegman and artist Carlos Gómez are the creative forces behind this reinterpretation. Both creators have a rich and extensive history with the Venom character, having contributed significantly to the mythos in previous iterations. Their combined expertise allows them to craft a story that feels authentic to the character's legacy while offering something entirely new. The partnership leverages Stegman's storytelling ability and Gómez's distinct artistic style to bring this unique perspective to life on the page. Their involvement signals a high-quality production that respects the source material while pushing its boundaries.

Creative Team Brings Deep Lore

Ryan Stegman serves as the writer for this new issue, bringing his narrative vision to the forefront of the project. Known for his work on various Marvel titles, Stegman has a particular affinity for darker, more character-driven stories. His approach to the script will likely emphasize the psychological complexity of the symbiote's decision to bond with Brock. The writer's choice to focus on the symbiote's agency challenges readers to reconsider their understanding of the character's actions in previous comics. It also provides a deeper context for the hatred the symbiote feels toward Spider-Man, portraying it as a justified response to past mistreatment rather than simple malice.

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Carlos Gómez handles the artwork, providing the visual backbone for this narrative shift. His artistic style is known for its dynamic compositions and expressive character designs, which are well-suited for depicting the alien form of the symbiote. Gómez's illustrations will play a crucial role in conveying the symbiote's perspective, using visual cues to reflect its emotional state and thoughts. The collaboration between Stegman and Gómez is expected to result in a visually striking and narratively engaging issue that stands out in the current Marvel lineup. Their previous work together has demonstrated a strong creative chemistry that enhances the storytelling.

Publication Details and Release Information

Venom: P.O.V. #1 will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, December 2, 2026. The issue is published by Marvel Comics, ensuring wide distribution to comic book stores and digital platforms worldwide. Readers can expect a standard comic book format, featuring the high-quality production values Marvel is known for. The release date provides ample time for retailers and distributors to prepare inventory for this highly anticipated title. Early adopters and long-time fans of the Venom franchise are advised to secure their copies to experience this unique take on the origin story.

Additional details regarding the physical specifications of the comic are also available for collectors. The issue measures 6.64 inches in width by 10.15 inches in height, with a thickness of 0.04 inches. It weighs approximately 2 ounces, which is standard for a single comic book issue. These dimensions are consistent with the classic American comic book format that fans have grown accustomed to over decades. The physical attributes ensure a comfortable reading experience and easy storage for collectors. The precise measurements cater to fans who value consistency in their comic book collections and display setups.

Variant Covers and Collector Items

Marvel is offering several variant covers for Venom: P.O.V. #1 to entice collectors and boost sales. One variant features a cover by Ryan Stegman, designated as the Cover E variant. This particular edition is listed as a Virgin cover, meaning it features artwork without text or logos. The variant is priced at $4.99 in the United States and $6.25 in Canada. Another variant, labeled as Cover D, features artwork by Erik Larsen. This cover option provides a different artistic interpretation of the symbiote and Eddie Brock, appealing to fans of Larsen's distinctive style. Both variants are designed to attract different segments of the collector market.

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The availability of multiple variant covers reflects Marvel's strategy to encourage multiple purchases from dedicated fans. Collectors often seek out all available variants of popular issues to complete their sets. The price difference between standard and variant editions accounts for the exclusivity and special artwork involved. Retailers may also receive exclusive variants or incentives for ordering large quantities of the issue. This approach helps build hype around the release and ensures that the comic remains a top seller in the days following its launch. The combination of new story content and collectible artwork makes this issue a must-have for serious Marvel enthusiasts.

Impact on Venom Franchise Lore

This new perspective on the Venom origin story has significant implications for the broader Marvel Universe lore. By exploring the symbiote's thoughts and feelings, the comic adds depth to the character's motivations and relationships. It challenges the traditional dichotomy of hero and villain, suggesting that the symbiote's actions are driven by a desire for justice and recognition. This nuance could influence future storylines involving Venom, Spider-Man, and other characters connected to the symbiote mythos. Writers may use this insight to create more complex narratives that explore the nature of consciousness and identity. The release serves as a reminder of the enduring popularity of Venom and his complex relationship with Peter Parker.

The return of Ryan Stegman and Carlos Gómez to the Venom franchise reinforces the character's importance in Marvel's publishing lineup. Their previous success with the character gives them the credibility to experiment with new narrative structures. Fans will be eager to see how their take on the origin story compares to previous interpretations. The issue is likely to spark discussions and debates within the comic book community about the nature of the symbiote and its place in the Marvel Universe. Ultimately, Venom: P.O.V. #1 promises to be a significant addition to the Venom canon, offering both new fans and veteran readers a compelling reason to pick up a copy. The December 2026 release date marks a new chapter in the life of Marvel's most controversial anti-hero.