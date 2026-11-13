Marvel Reveals Spider-Man and Star Wars Crossover Comic Release Date

Marvel Comics announces a six-issue series merging Spider-Man and Star Wars. The first issue featuring a Rogê Antônio variant cover hits shelves in January 2027.

Marvel Comics has officially unveiled details for a major crossover event that unites two of its most powerful intellectual properties. The publisher revealed that the first issue of the new series titled Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles will arrive in stores on January 13, 2027.

Crossover Premise and Core Details

This new six-issue comic book series represents a significant collision between the Marvel Universe and the Star Wars galaxy. The story premise involves a reality-shattering spell that brings the pivotal events of the film A New Hope directly to Earth-616. Consequently, iconic characters from both franchises must navigate a shared universe for the first time in comic book history.

Also read Marvel TV Roadmap Post VisionQuest Confirms Spider-Man and X-Men Returns

The narrative brings together a massive roster of heroes and villains from both worlds. The lineup includes Avengers members, Spider-Man, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, and Doctor Doom. These characters are set to collide in an epic adventure that explores the consequences of their intersecting timelines.

Artistic Homage to Comic Heritage

The initial cover for Hope Assembles #1 was illustrated by artist Rogê Antônio. This design offers a fresh visual interpretation of the Rebel pilots' assault on the Death Star. It prominently features Spider-Man swinging alongside the starfighters during the attack.

Advertisement

Antônio's artwork is a deliberate homage to Amazing Fantasy #15. This landmark 1962 comic book introduced Peter Parker as Spider-Man to readers. The cover draws heavily on the original composition, placing the web-slinger in a similarly dynamic pose. This artistic choice connects the origins of Spider-Man with a defining moment from the Star Wars saga.

Kevin Smith is serving as the writer for this six-issue series. The artistic direction for the interior pages is handled by David Marquez. Smith and Marquez have crafted a narrative that respects the legacy of both franchises while introducing new dynamics.

Broader Marvel Release Schedule

The announcement of Hope Assembles is part of a larger slate of upcoming Marvel releases. Alias #1, a five-issue series celebrating the character's 25th anniversary, is scheduled for December 23, 2026. Brian Michael Bendis writes the series with art by co-creator Michael Gaydos.

Miguel Mercado created a variant cover for Alias that hints at Jessica Jones' unusual adventures. These stories take her beyond street-level cases to destinations like Latveria, the Savage Land, and space. Additionally, a new Punisher issue written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Declan Shalvey will release on December 23.

Advertisement

Further winter releases include Amazing Spider-Man Symbie #1 and Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 #1 on December 30, 2026. Joe Kelly writes the Symbie issue with art by David Baldeón and Jacob Chabot. The Winter Break Special features stories by Ryan North, Christina Strain, Stephanie Phillips, Carly Jackson, and David Harper.