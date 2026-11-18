Marvel Entertainment released a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Robert Downey Jr. and confirming Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The clip highlights the Red Guardian joining the team in Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Entertainment has released a new behind-the-scenes video that provides fans with their first detailed look at the integration of the Red Guardian into the main superhero roster. The clip, titled The Return, features narration from Robert Downey Jr., who is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the supervillain Doctor Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Visuals Confirm Red Guardian Suit and Avengers Logo

The newly released footage offers a definitive visual confirmation of actor Robert Harbour's character, the Red Guardian, officially joining the ranks of the Avengers. In a still image shown within the video, Harbour is seen wearing his signature red suit, which features a striking letter A right at its center. This visual cue aligns with plot details from the 2025 film Thunderbolts, where the superhero team was rebranded as the New Avengers, solidifying the Red Guardian's place in this new era of the franchise.

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Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on His Return as Doctor Doom

The video provides insight into Robert Downey Jr.'s perspective on his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his previous role as Iron Man. The 61-year-old actor appears in an Iron Man T-shirt within the footage, narrating his journey and expressing how he made peace with his character's conclusion. He stated that the transition felt definitive by the time the film Endgame was released, leading him to wonder how many surprises were left for the industry and the audience to discover.

Downey Jr. shared that he was approached by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to take on the role of the supervillain Doctor Doom. He described the character as a master manipulator, highlighting the complexity of the role he is about to undertake. The narration serves to bridge the gap between his iconic past role and his future villainous persona, creating anticipation for his villainous debut.

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Key Characters and Scenes Featured in The Return Clip

The promotional video showcases several key characters and interactions that set the stage for the conflict in Avengers: Doomsday. It includes a menacing landing scene featuring Doctor Doom, as well as an infuriated exchange between Reed Richards, played by Pedro Pascal, and the villain. Additionally, the clip features Thor, portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, facing off against Doctor Doom, indicating the high stakes of the upcoming confrontation.

The footage also highlights a team of superheroes that includes Shuri, John Walker, Ghost, Sue Storm, Sam Wilson as Captain America, and Steve Rogers. Notably, the video contains scenes featuring the late Patrick Stewart, adding a layer of emotional weight and legacy to the ensemble cast. These glimpses suggest a broad scope of conflict and alliance changes that will drive the narrative forward in the next installment of the Marvel saga.