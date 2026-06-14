Marvel Reveals New Origin for Punisher's Codename in 'Spider-Man: Long Way Home' #1

In 'Spider-Man: Long Way Home' #1, Marvel unveils a new origin for the Punisher's codename, linking it to his military service in the Marines. This revelation adds depth to the character's backstory and connects his past to his iconic moniker. The miniseries focuses on Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the Punisher as they team up to stop AIM from unleashing the Cosmic Cube on Earth.

Marvel has unveiled a new origin for the Punisher 's codename in ' Spider-Man : Long Way Home ' #1, written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Adam Kubert.

The Punisher, a staple of the Marvel Universe for over five decades, began his career as a Spider-Man villain and will now appear in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' film alongside the Wall Crawler. This will be Jon Bernthal's first live-action appearance as the Punisher in the MCU, having previously portrayed the character in Netflix's 'Daredevil' and 'The Punisher' series. While initially separate from the MCU, Marvel has since integrated characters from these Netflix shows into the mainline universe.

'Spider-Man: Long Way Home' is a miniseries that focuses on Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the Punisher, who team up to prevent AIM from unleashing the Cosmic Cube on Earth. In the preview for issue #1, it is revealed that the Punisher's codename originated from his time in the Marines. Frank Castle, the Punisher, was given the nickname 'the Punisher' by his fellow soldiers during a mission in the jungles of South America.

This new origin story sheds light on Frank's military background and its impact on his eventual war on crime. The Punisher's military service has been a significant aspect of his character, with various writers and artists exploring its influence on his career. Frank's tenure in the Marines has been depicted in different eras and locations, but it has consistently shaped his traumatic past and fueled his desire for vengeance.

Although the continuity status of 'Spider-Man: Long Way Home' is ambiguous, this new origin for the Punisher's codename adds depth to his character and connects his military past to his iconic moniker. The miniseries is set to release on June 17 from Marvel Comics





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Marvel Punisher Spider-Man Long Way Home Origin Story Military Service Frank Castle AIM Cosmic Cube MCU

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