Marvel announces Jessica Jones: Alias #1 set for December 2026. Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos reunite to send the hero on a universe-spanning adventure featuring a new leopard-print outfit.

Marvel Comics has officially unveiled the visual direction for the upcoming " Jessica Jones: Alias" series, revealing a striking new leopard-print costume for the iconic private investigator. This redesign accompanies a narrative shift that removes the character from her familiar New York City setting. The storyline, scheduled to launch in December 2026, marks the first reunion of creators Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos since the character's debut in 2001.

Reuniting Creators For Alias Anniversary Series

Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos are returning to create "Jessica Jones: Alias #1" with a specific mission to celebrate the character's twenty-fifth anniversary. The original "Alias" comic first debuted in 2001, establishing Jessica Jones as a complex figure in the Marvel Universe. The new series aims to honor that legacy while propelling the narrative forward into uncharted territory for the hero.

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The creative team intends to push Jessica Jones out of her comfort zone by stranding her in some of the most dangerous and inhospitable environments in the Marvel cosmos. This approach is designed to test her resilience and investigative skills in ways that her usual urban crime-solving routines do not. The story premise revolves around the concept that Jessica cannot simply get back home, forcing her to adapt to alien threats.

New Costumes And The Savage Land Setting

Michael Gaydos designed the new attire seen in the cover for "Jessica Jones: Alias #3," which depicts the hero standing beside a roaring tiger in a leopard-print ensemble. This visual choice draws clear parallels to past Marvel storylines involving characters like Rogue, who donned similar attire during adventures in the Savage Land. The Savage Land is a hidden jungle located in the depths of Antarctica, a region known for its prehistoric ecosystem.

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Within this hidden jungle, dinosaurs roam freely and powerful heroes such as Kevin Plunder, known as Ka-Zar, and Shanna the She-Devil hold sway over the territory. Placing Jessica Jones in this environment requires a significant departure from her typical leather jacket, jeans, and boots aesthetic. The costume change signifies her immersion into a world where standard urban survival tactics are insufficient.

Family Stakes And Global Marvel Connections

The series introduces high personal stakes for Jessica Jones by separating her from her family. Her husband Luke Cage, their daughter Danielle, and recently adopted son Joe, the biological child of her longtime enemy the Purple Man, are shown in a preview image. The narrative tension arises from Jessica's inability to see her loved ones during her perilous journey across the Marvel Universe.

Beyond the Savage Land, Jessica finds herself stranded in space and in Doctor Doom's kingdom of Latveria. These locations represent major hubs of conflict and power within the wider Marvel narrative. The preview also highlights her interactions with New York's crime bosses, including Mr. Negative, the Owl, the White Rabbit, and the Rose, figures deeply tied to Bendis' previous work on "Daredevil."

Celebrating Evolution And Future Heroics

Brian Michael Bendis stated that the series allows him to revisit past stories and characters he has been involved with over the years. He expressed delight in watching how other writers, such as Kelly Thompson, Gail Simone, and Sam Humphries, have shepherded the character since her debut. The goal is to celebrate the character's evolution rather than simply flashing back to her early days.

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The story focuses on who Jessica is today, emphasizing her growth alongside Luke Cage, who recently served as the Mayor of New York. The couple navigates their roles as parents and heroes while facing new challenges. The new client who approaches Jessica in the preview likely initiates the voyage that leads her across the Marvel lore, setting the stage for a comprehensive celebration of her twenty-five-year legacy.