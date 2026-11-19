Marvel Comics unveils the official monikers for the Infernal Hulk's team, revealing Steve Rogers transforms into the gruesome War Dead in the upcoming Hulk War event.

Marvel Comics has officially unveiled the terrifying new identities for the antagonistic squad comprising the Infernal Hulk's army, marking a dark departure from traditional superhero tropes. Six months after the initial concept art revealed the monstrous lineup, the specific titles for these corrupted heroes have been finalized. The most striking redesign belongs to Steve Rogers, who sheds the Captain America mantle for the ominous three-word name, The War Dead.

The War Dead Design And Visuals

Steve Rogers has lost his Captain America title and replaced it with an ominous three-word moniker. Unlike Tony Stark, who has retained the Iron Man mantle almost permanently throughout his whole superhero career, Steve Rogers' historical legacy as Captain America has spawned dozens of official and unofficial replacements. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are Steve Rogers' direct successors, and Sam himself has cemented himself as a definitive Captain America on the same level as Steve. In the comics, following Steve's apparent death in 1945, the US government quietly recruited William Nasland and later Jeffrey Mace to wear the uniform and preserve public morale without revealing the original Captain America's loss. Later decades introduced impostors like William Burnside, the obsessed 1950s Cold War fanatic who surgically altered his face and took a flawed serum that made him violent. Now, the character undergoes his own monstrous evolution within the context of the upcoming Marvel storyline.

Also read Where The Wild Things Are, Inside Hulk War: Infernal Rage

Infernal Avengers Roster And Titles

The monster's nightmarish Avengers finally get their official names in the latest release from Marvel Comics. Iron Man becomes The Iron Thing and Spider-Man becomes The Arthropod. Captain Marvel transforms into The Ebon Sphinx and Jubilee into The Angler, while Vision evolves into the mind-bending Diaboli Ex Machina. The first image featuring the Infernal Hulk's Infernal Avengers revealed a crucified Captain America standing above the already large Iron Thing, Diaboli Ex MAchina, and Infernal Hulk. Only Spider-Man's colossal Arthropod transformation surpassed him in height within that initial visual presentation.

The War Dead Visual Details

The darkest redesign in the Infernal Hulk's Avengers is probably Captain America, who is crucified and carried by four zombie soldiers. He bears the name The War Dead, a title that reflects his gruesome state rather than any heroic evolution. The Infernal Avengers character sheet designed by Nic Klein provides a closer look at The War Dead, revealing that the four soldiers carrying Steve Rogers' body are actually bathed in his blood. Steve Rogers is pierced in the chest and the back by two spears, with an additional spear going through each hand decorated with skulls. Cap seems to be unconscious or dead, while the undead soldiers carry the whole weight of the platform supporting him on their shoulders.

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Team Dynamics And Combat Utility

The Infernal Hulk has already proved nearly unbeatable with nothing but the Eldest-possessed body of the Hulk. Now aided by even bigger creatures like the muscular Iron Thing and the grotesquely large Arthropod, the Infernal Hulk seems truly unstoppable. The flying Ebon Sphinx also seems particularly dangerous in battle, and the Angler's energy-based body makes her the most unpredictable monster. Likewise, Diaboli Ex Machina may retain all of the Vision's overpowered abilities and none of his restraints. There is very little The War Dead may be able to do during battle, but his design is without a doubt the most gruesome of the Infernal Avengers.

Publication Details And Release Date

Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 is available February 3 from Marvel Comics. This release marks the first major public entry point for readers to experience the full scope of the Infernal Avengers' threat. The event continues the long-standing narrative tension between the original Earth-616 heroes and the corrupted entities brought forth by the Infernal Hulk. Fans can expect to see how this broken version of Steve Rogers impacts the broader Marvel Universe narrative moving forward. The character sheet and official names provide a concrete foundation for the upcoming issues in the Hulk War crossover event.