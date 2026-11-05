Marvel Recasts Kang in X-Men '97 After MCU Pivot

Marvel Studios recasts Kang the Conqueror in X-Men '97 season 2 with John DeLancie, following Jonathan Majors' departure from the MCU and the shift to Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios has officially moved forward with a new casting choice for Kang the Conqueror within its animated slate, specifically in the second season of the hit series X-Men '97. The studio selected actor John DeLancie to voice the multiversal villain, replacing Jonathan Majors who previously defined the character across live-action projects. This strategic decision underscores Marvel's broader narrative pivot away from the actor following his legal issues and subsequent dismissal from the franchise.

X-Men '97 Season 2 Casting Update

The introduction of John DeLancie as the voice of Kang marks a significant operational shift for Marvel Animation. Beau DeMayo, the creator of X-Men '97, confirmed via social media platform X in July 2025 that Jonathan Majors was originally slated to reprise his role. However, after DeMayo was fired from the show, the production team opted to retain the character while changing the performer. This approach contrasts sharply with the handling of T'Challa in the first season, where Chadwick Boseman's death led to the introduction of his father, T'Chaka, rather than recasting the mantle.

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Kang's Narrative Role in X-Men '97

In the animated series, Kang appears under the alias Rama-Tut, adopting an Ancient Egyptian despot persona mixed with advanced technology. This disguise allows the character to manipulate events surrounding En Sabah Nur, who transforms into Apocalypse. Kang provides a power boost to Apocalypse before exiting the timeline, recognizing he cannot directly confront the newly empowered mutant leader. The character then reveals his signature blue-skinned appearance and Time Chair, leveraging his time-travel expertise to navigate the displaced mutants.

Multiverse Saga Strategy Shift

Live-action plans have completely abandoned the Kang storyline following Jonathan Majors' conviction for misdemeanor assault and harassment in a domestic violence case in 2023. Avengers: Doomsday, formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, now centers on Robert Downey Jr.'s debut as Doctor Doom alongside Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers. Fox's original X-Men characters are also integrated into this film, which is scheduled for release in December. The live-action universe has effectively sidelined the Council of Kangs concept that was established in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

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Animated Universe Continuity Approach

While the live-action Multiverse Saga pivots to Doctor Doom, the animated universe continues to utilize Kang the Conqueror as a central plot device. X-Men '97 exists in a standalone universe separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, yet it maintains continuity with the specific version of Kang portrayed by Majors. By recasting the role rather than removing the character, Marvel preserves the narrative utility of a time-traveling antagonist without relying on the disgraced actor. This decision allows the show to explore complex temporal mechanics without direct interference from the live-action legal controversies.

Future Implications for Marvel Storytelling

No updates confirm whether any version of Kang will appear in Avengers: Doomsday to resolve previous storylines. The separation between the animated and live-action approaches demonstrates Marvel's flexibility in managing intellectual property. X-Men '97 season 2 utilizes Kang to build tension and scale threats, proving the character remains valuable despite off-screen developments. John DeLancie's performance ensures the animated saga can proceed independently of the live-action restructuring efforts currently underway at Marvel Studios.