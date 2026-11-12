Marvel Punisher vs Predator Issue 1 Review: Frank Tieri and Jesus Saiz Deliver Cinematic Violence

Frank Tieri and Jesus Saiz launch a gritty crossover in Marvel Punisher vs Predator. This review explores the five-way war and cinematic art style.

Marvel Comics has released the first issue of its highly anticipated crossover event, Punisher vs Predator, written by Frank Tieri with artwork by Jesus Saiz. This comic book series marks a significant milestone for the publisher, granting them full creative access to classic intellectual properties originally owned by 20th Century Fox. The acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney in 2019 returned the X-Men film rights to Marvel, but it also unlocked the door to other iconic franchises. Marvel Comics now possesses the licensing rights to film properties such as Alien and Planet of the Apes, allowing for unprecedented crossovers between Marvel superheroes and these legendary movie monsters.

The Origin of the Crossover Rights

The availability of these characters stems directly from corporate history. When Fox produced the Alien and Planet of the Apes movies, the studio held the underlying rights. The subsequent Disney acquisition meant that Marvel Comics gained access to these assets. This has led to fantastic crossovers, with some of the best creators in the history of the comic industry getting to pit Marvel's greatest superheroes against these classic movie monsters. The Predator crossover comics have been especially good, so having them fight Marvel heroes has been a lot of fun. The latest series pits the Yautja against New York City's most dangerous vigilante, and the first issue does a fantastic job of kicking off this story.

Also read Predator Vs. Punisher Miniseries Begins with Thrilling First Issue

Tieri Constructs a Complex Five-Way War

Frank Tieri is one of those writers who are a guaranteed good time. He knows how to write exciting, action-packed books that leave readers begging for more, with underrated runs on Wolverine and the Punisher. He was a great choice for this book, and not just because of his background. He's exactly the kind of writer you want for something like this. He knows his way around an action scene and gets to create an engaging plot that anyone can enjoy. He brings all of that to this first issue, an exciting little yarn that gives readers a plot worth caring about as well as the necessary context for the violence to follow.

The plot is a little simple and formulaic, yet it functions as the perfect first reel of a Predator/Punisher crossover movie. The issue kicks off with a flashback, taking us back into the past of Silvermane, a long forgotten gang leader villain, and his first encounter with the Predator. It's a great way to kick off this story and it just gets better from there. The plot itself is simple: Punisher decides to attack a sit-down between the Owl and Jigsaw, one brokered by Silvermane. However, the Predator has the same idea, leading to a big fight and the beginning of a five-way war between Punisher, Silvermane, Jigsaw, the Owl, and the Predator.

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Saiz Delivers Cinematic Visual Storytelling

Jesus Saiz's art style has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. He started out with a more traditional style, but that has shifted, especially since he started coloring his own pencils. His work is the definition of polished in 2026; he gives readers realistic figures with exquisite detail and deft character acting. He's even able to give his work a feeling of movement that might seem impossible for his style. Saiz worked on the maligned Punisher as leader of the Hand series, so he gets how to do great Punisher art and this issue is full of that.

One of the things that struck me as I was reading this book was just how cinematic it all felt, and Saiz's art is a key part of that. This story feels like Tieri writing his perfect Punisher vs Predator spec script, and Saiz's art makes it into a finished product. He makes the pages feel like the big screen, his page layouts and shot placement really selling every scene. I think that there might be some people out there who think that Saiz isn't the right person for this story, but these people haven't seen the care he puts into drawing Predators uncloaking. He's bringing a level of care to the imagery that you don't always get and it is fantastic.

High Production Values Define the Issue

The first issue of Punisher vs Predator is basically what you would get if you made an R-rated crossover movie between the two properties. Tieri builds an excellent plot, with Silvermane's desire for revenge providing the icing on the cake. Saiz is able to take that story and bring it to life flawlessly, giving it a flow and realism that makes it feel so very cinematic. I love the fact that Marvel took the licensed character crossover tie-in comic and took it to a new level by putting A-list creators on them. This is everything it advertises itself as: awesome.