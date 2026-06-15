Marvel & Person of Interest Stars’ Acclaimed Biopic Is Headed To Netflix Very Soon

Marvel star Don Cheadle and Taraji P. Henson's acclaimed 2007 biopic is all set to arrive on Netflix very soon. Here are all the details.

Don Cheadle and Taraji P. Henson’s Talk to Me releases on Netflix soon, Talk to Me will be available in Netflix’s library starting July 1, 2026.

The critically acclaimed biopic was directed by, and more. Released in 2007, the biopic tells the true story of ex-convict-turned radio talk show host Ralph Waldo ‘Petey’ Greene Jr. He went on to become a two-time Emmy Award winner. Greene Jr. commences his radio career with program director Dewey Hughes. With his unique style, he wins over the fans and brings the masses together during a turbulent time for the country.

, Talk to Me was made on a $15 million budget, but it grossed just $4.7 million at the box office. At the domestic box office, the movie’s collection amounted to $4.5 million (via On the other hand, the film went on to become a massive success with critics despite poor box-office numbers. On, the movie got a score of 82 percent on the Tomatometer based on critic reviews.

It also went on to receive a score of 77 percent based on audience reviews on the Popcorn meter. Richard Brody wrote in his review, “Don Cheadle brings sharp humor and deep passion to his portrayal of the Washington, D.C. , disk jockey and talk-show host Petey Greene in this historically vital and acute bio-pic, from 2007, directed by Kasi Lemmons.

”that the makers were unsure whether to give the actor the script, as they believed it was “kind of silly. ”Ishita Verma is a Pop Culture and Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, where she also covers political news. She creates gripping articles across diverse beats, including celebrity and cinema, while honing her ability to identify trending topics. During her leisure hours, Ishita likes to binge-watch K-dramas or takes pleasure in gaming.

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