Scopely and Marvel Games launch a new season of Doomsday Go! ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, while the Battle of the Boroughs Minecraft Competition returns to NYC and ITV Studios unveils a new Roblox experience based on Thunderbirds.

The wait for “Avengers: Doomsday” is almost over, and soon, fans can play in that world in addition to watching the story unfold. To celebrate the movie hitting theaters Dec. 18, Scopely, in collaboration with Marvel Games, is uniting “!

” with Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated “Avengers: Doomsday” for an all-new season of “Doomsday Go! ” This season, which runs Nov. 25 — Jan. 27, brings new shields, tokens and dice with richer animations and visual effects and visually enhanced super stickers and super tokens. Oscars Visual Effects Top 20 Revealed: Disney Leads With Four Titles as ‘The Odyssey,’ ‘Ramayana,’ ‘Dune: Part Three’ and ‘Wildwood’ Make the Cut The “Doomsday Go!

Also read Marvel Unveils Massive Avengers: Doomsday Installations as Release Date Approaches

” album is packed with 23 unique sticker sets featuring Marvel Super Heroes from Thor and Iron Man to Deadpool, Wolverine, Spider-Man, the X-Men and more. Players can collect super hero team sets, follow story sets, explore whimsical designs and piece together puzzles as Tycoons build a collection worthy of the Marvel Universe. The Battle of the Boroughs Minecraft Competition will return to New York City for the fifth consecutive year.

Hosted by New York City Public Schools and the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment , the competition incentivizes students in grades 3-12 to build a more inclusive and sustainable culture while developing critical thinking, computer science, public speaking and problem-solving skills. This year’s prompt will challenge students to develop Minecraft builds that create a safer, more connected Penn Station neighborhood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NEWLY ANNOUNCED GAMES ITV Studios unveiled on Monday a faithful, nostalgia-packed “Roblox” experience based on the original 1960s TV series “Thunderbirds. ” The game introduces a new generation to the series by recreating the look and spirit of the show, from the famous launch sequences to the craft designs fans grew up with, all with a modern twist.

“Recreating Thunderbirds, such an iconic piece of British television and a treasured brand at ITV Studios, required immense care, passion and dedication,” Ashley Lewis, managing director of Metavision, said. “By pairing the unmistakable DNA and enduring spirit of the 1960s original with Roblox’s rapidly evolving technical capabilities, we’ve been able to bring Tracy Island and its iconic rescues to life with truly impressive scale and fidelity.

We hope we’ve created an authentic experience for long-standing fans while introducing a new generation to the excitement and imagination of Thunderbirds. ”