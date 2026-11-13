Wiccan Set as Next Sorcerer Supreme as Marvel Revives Legacy Heroes Like Danny Ketch and Monica Rambeau

Analysis of Wiccan, Danny Ketch, and Rachel Summers, arguing that these Marvel legacy heroes have been underutilized compared to their potential and historical significance.

Marvel Comics is preparing to elevate Wiccan to the role of Sorcerer Supreme, marking a significant shift in how the publisher handles its most undervalued legacy characters. This strategic move follows years of critical discussion regarding the underutilization of powerful heroes whose histories have been ignored or sidelined by the House of Ideas. The decision aims to rectify long-standing narrative oversights that have frustrated long-time readers and comic book enthusiasts.

Wiccan represents one of the most overlooked opportunities in modern Marvel storytelling, despite his profound impact on the universe. Billy Kaplan, the son of the Scarlet Witch, was created from pieces of Mephisto's soul during her marriage to Vision. This origin story caused extensive narrative complications for years until the children eventually gained physical forms. Billy developed magical abilities similar to his mother and joined the Young Avengers, adopting the identity of Wiccan.

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His evolution continued through his marriage to Hulkling, which established him as the First Husband of the largest empire in Marvel history. Despite this monumental narrative achievement, the character has been sidelined for extended periods. Although Wiccan and Hulkling have returned to Earth, major publishers have not capitalized on their potential. Positioning Wiccan as the next Sorcerer Supreme utilizes his powerful history and provides the substantial role he deserves.

Danny Ketch also deserves greater recognition for revitalizing the Ghost Rider franchise when interest in Johnny Blaze had waned. Johnny Blaze, originally based on Evel Knievel, failed to maintain long-term popularity in the 1970s. Marvel introduced Danny Ketch to appeal to 1990s audiences by creating a new mantle for the Spirit of Vengeance. Danny became Ghost Rider specifically to save his sister Barbara from magical threats, capturing the imagination of a new generation.

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His adventures explored the magical corners of the Marvel Universe, eventually leading him to team up with Johnny Blaze. They became dual Spirits of Vengeance, though Johnny later reclaimed his original mantle. This decision left Danny Ketch in a state of narrative limbo for many years. He subsequently adopted various identities, including the Spirit of Corruption and the Spirit of Violence, while remaining the character most fans associate with the franchise.

Rachel Summers emerged from the Days of Future Past timeline, a popular alternate Earth in the X-Men saga. In her original reality, Jean Grey did not commit suicide, resulting in the birth of a daughter named Rachel. Born with a portion of the Phoenix Force, Rachel survived a world ruled by Sentinels before traveling back in time to prevent her timeline's destruction. She joined the X-Men as Phoenix II and helped found the team Excalibur.

Despite her powerful heritage and heroic contributions, her popularity declined over subsequent years. She was displaced through time in the mid-1990s and returned in the mid-2000s. Upon her return, she adopted the name Marvel Girl to honor her deceased mother, rejoining the X-Men ranks. Her identity has continued to shift, changing to Prestige and later Askani, yet she rarely serves as a pivotal figure in major storylines.

Bucky Barnes was selected as Captain America's sidekick during World War II due to his exceptional combat skills. He was a highly trained commando capable of keeping pace with Steve Rogers in battle. This military background provided a solid foundation for his character, though his subsequent history has involved complex transitions. His journey from sidekick to the Winter Soldier and back highlights the challenges of maintaining relevance for legacy characters.

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These examples demonstrate how Marvel has handled its legacy heroes with varying degrees of success. While some characters have found stable footing, others like Wiccan, Danny Ketch, and Rachel Summers have suffered from inconsistent usage. Properly leveraging their unique histories and powers could significantly enhance the depth of the Marvel Universe. Readers continue to appreciate these figures, suggesting that better development would reward long-time fans.

Monica Rambeau also stands out as a completely undervalued hero who deserves a major showcase. After the death of Mar-Vell, Marvel introduced Monica Rambeau as the new Captain Marvel. Her powers gave her control over light and energy, allowing her to move at the speed of light and absorb and redirect energy. She joined the Avengers, even leading to her becoming the chairwoman of the team, a favorite of her creator Roger Stern.

Monica would fade away after Stern stopped writing the group, eventually taking up the names Photon and Spectrum. She's never made it back to the Avengers and no matter how much fans beg for more Monica, she has been largely ignored. Monica was popular back in the 1980s and could be again. Comic Monica has the same problem as MCU Monica, with no one knowing what to do with her unless they are putting her behind Carol Danvers.