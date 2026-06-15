Marvel Keeps Sadie Sink's Mysterious Role Under Wraps Ahead of Fantastic Four Release

Marvel Studios is guarding the secret of Sadie Sink's character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps amidst widespread speculation that she will play Jean Grey, setting up the X-Men's arrival in the MCU. A major reveal is expected at San Diego Comic-Con, risking spoilers days before the film's theatrical debut on July 31st.

Marvel 's upcoming film, The Fantastic Four : First Steps, is generating significant buzz due to the unconfirmed casting of Sadie Sink , known for her role in Stranger Things.

The prevailing rumor among fans is that Sink will portray Jean Grey, the iconic mutant from the X-Men, marking a significant introduction of the famous character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This speculation builds on earlier teases about mutant characters in Disney+ series like Ms. Marvel and Wonder Man. Marvel Studios has maintained strict secrecy around the role, deliberately omitting Sink from promotional trailers to preserve the surprise for the theatrical release.

While two brief shots in teaser footage-one showing a bound hand and another of a hooded figure from behind-have fueled speculation, neither confirms her identity or character. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31st, with advance screenings beginning on July 29th.

However, a major reveal may occur earlier at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25th during the Hall H panel dedicated to "Brand New Day," a presentation expected to showcase extensive footage and announcements for Marvel's upcoming slate. This event poses a high risk of spoiling Sink's character just days before the film's premiere. The theory that she plays Jean Grey is particularly compelling because it would align with her reported involvement in Avengers: Doomsday, a future MCU installment.

A young Jean Grey appearing alongside veteran X-Men like Cyclops in that later film would create a poignant narrative bridge, especially if her introduction occurs in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which serves as the MCU's official gateway to the mutant realm. Marvel's decision to keep Sink's role under wraps reflects a strategic effort to generate organic excitement and deliver a cinematic surprise, a tactic that has sometimes been lacking in the franchise's recent, more serialized output.

The studio has reined in its production pace in recent years, making each theatrical release a more focused event. By safeguarding this casting secret, Marvel aims to amplify the impact of the reveal for general audiences. Viewers are therefore advised to avoid potential spoilers in the days leading up to the film's release, as Comic-Con coverage could inadvertently disclose key details.

The potential casting of Sink as Jean Grey not only hints at the imminent integration of the X-Men into the MCU but also suggests a deliberate, phased approach to introducing mutant storylines, starting with a grounded appearance in a Fantastic Four adventure before escalating to a full team-up in Avengers: Doomsday





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marvel Sadie Sink Fantastic Four Jean Grey X-Men MCU Avengers: Doomsday San Diego Comic-Con Movie Spoilers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bachman's Blowup, Rodriguez's Injury Sink Angels in 8-3 Loss to RaysSam Bachman allowed five runs in the eighth inning and starter Grayson Rodriguez exited with back tightness as the Angels lost 8-3 to the Tampa Bay Rays, ending their four-game winning streak.

Read more »

The MCU Was Right To Cast One Fantastic Four Member Without A Key Kind Of AuditionNot every MCU character is cast the same way.

Read more »

Official: Marvel Comics X-Men DNX Solicits For September 2026Official: Marvel Comics X-Men and Fantastic Four DNX Solicits and Solicitations for September 2026

Read more »

'Every Year After Star' Sadie Soverall Is Here for the YearnersThe British actor discusses diving headfirst into the role of Percy Fraser—and the episode of 'Girls' that still haunts her.

Read more »