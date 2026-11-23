Monopoly Go debuts the Doomsday Go! season on November 25, 2026, featuring Doctor Doom, new boards, and Avengers collectibles ahead of the film release.

Marvel Games and mobile developer Scopely have officially announced the launch of a new seasonal update for their hit mobile game, Monopoly Go!. Titled Doomsday Go!, this collaboration is designed to capitalize on the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The event integrates iconic characters and themed gameplay mechanics into the popular board game experience, marking a significant crossover for the franchise.

New Season Launches November 2026

The Doomsday Go! season is scheduled to launch on November 25, 2026, and will remain available to players through January 27, 2027. This timeline is strategically positioned just before the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit cinemas on December 18, 2026. This marks the third major Marvel tie-in for Monopoly Go, following a previous crossover in September 2024 and a Fantastic Four-themed season that occurred in July 2025.

Also read Marvel Fans Criticize Avengers Doomsday Trailer Execution and Visuals

Doctor Doom Battles and New Game Boards

The update introduces two distinct seasonal boards that immerse players in specific locations from the Marvel Universe. The first board is centered around Doctor Doom's castle in Latveria, while the second features the X-Mansion. These environments serve as the backdrop for new challenges and interactions that players will encounter during the season.

In addition to the new boards, players will engage in a special Coin Flip battle against Doctor Doom. This confrontation takes place before the expiration of the Flash battle event timer, adding a layer of urgency and competition to the gameplay. The presence of the notorious supervillain serves as a central conflict for the season, drawing directly from the narrative elements of the upcoming film.

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Collectible Stickers and Super Hero Features

Scopely has released a comprehensive collection of 23 sticker sets featuring well-known Marvel characters. The roster includes Iron Man, Thor, Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Wolverine, among others. These stickers allow players to complete albums and earn rewards, a core mechanic that drives engagement in the mobile game.

For collectors seeking greater rarity, select stickers will include ultra-rare Super versions. Obtaining these specific items unlocks exclusive Super Token cosmetics, providing a tangible benefit for dedicated players. The update also introduces Super Hero Coin, which offers special coins with unique twists and rewards, enhancing the economic layer of the game.

New Gameplay Mechanics and Free Rewards

The Doomsday Go! season brings functional changes to existing game modes through the Super Hero Smash feature. This ability can be applied to the Treasures minigame, allowing players to destroy between 25% and 100% of the remaining tiles depending on the item's charge level. This mechanic adds strategic depth to the treasure hunting aspect of the game.

All players who have advanced past Board 4 are eligible to claim a free Avengers Shield. This cosmetic item was teased in the official trailer and can be redeemed throughout the duration of the new season. The availability of this reward ensures that a broad segment of the player base receives a tangible benefit for their participation in the update.