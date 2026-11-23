Avengers Doomsday poster reveals webs on a Sentinel, sparking theories about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as Spider-Man in the upcoming MCU blockbuster.

Marvel Studios has ignited a frenzy among fans of the upcoming Avengers Doomsday after new promotional posters revealed a potentially significant visual clue regarding the web-slinger. The posters, which showcase major characters including Gambit and Yelena Belova, feature a chaotic backdrop that has drawn intense scrutiny from the online community.

Observers quickly identified a Sentinel lurking in the distance of the image, noting that the robotic entity appears to be covered in patches of white webbing. This specific detail has led many viewers to believe that a version of Spider-Man has already engaged in combat with the iconic Marvel villain within the film's narrative.

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Twitter user Vikku60879 explicitly stated that there will definitely be a Spider-Man in the battle, pointing directly to the webs on the Sentinels as undeniable proof of the character's presence. Another viewer echoed this sentiment, suggesting that the creature's neck area looks unmistakably like it is covered in web material.

These observations have intensified rumors surrounding the casting of Spider-Man, with some suggesting that Tobey Maguire could reprise his role from the earlier film series. Neither Maguire nor Andrew Garfield has been officially confirmed for the project, despite both actors having previously appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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Online theories propose that Doomsday might open with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man facing off against the X-Men. According to these rumors, Wolverine would sacrifice himself to erase Spider-Man's universe, thereby preventing an incursion from affecting the X-Men's reality. This scenario would provide a significant narrative justification for the return of legacy versions of the character.

Another theory suggests that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will play a crucial role in the film. Recent footage from the Avengers Endgame: Encore rerelease reportedly shows Doctor Doom abducting Bruce Banner following the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This December 4 rerelease includes new material that teasers for Avengers Doomsday.

The inclusion of this new footage has fueled speculation that Marvel Studios is hinting at a reveal involving Tom Holland's character that has not yet been publicly disclosed. The connection between the new scenes and the upcoming Doomsday narrative continues to drive fan interest and analysis of promotional assets.

Marvel Studios has confirmed additional details about Avengers Doomsday, with co-director Joe Russo revealing the film's runtime. As the release date approaches, fans continue to dissect every frame of promotional content for hints about the ensemble cast and plot direction.

The anticipation for the film remains high as audiences await official confirmation regarding the involvement of various Spider-Man actors. The visual evidence in the poster provides a tangible hook for theories, even as official statements remain scarce on specific casting choices for the web-slinger roles.

While the Marvel Studio has not explicitly confirmed which version of Spider-Man will appear, the visual cues in the latest marketing materials suggest that the web-slinger is integral to the plot. The discovery of the web-covered Sentinel serves as a tangible hook for ongoing theories about the film's direction.

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Fans continue to analyze every detail of the promotional assets, looking for connections between the various characters and storylines that will converge in the movie. The presence of the Sentinel with webbing suggests a significant battle sequence involving the web-slinger.

The speculation surrounding the character's role highlights the intense interest in how Marvel will integrate legacy characters into the current cinematic universe. The potential return of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield alongside Tom Holland has become a central topic of discussion among fans.

As the release of Avengers Doomsday draws nearer, the community remains eager for more concrete details about the film's plot and cast. The web-covered Sentinel may be just the first of many clues that Marvel Studios has embedded in their marketing campaign.

The anticipation is palpable as fans wait for the official trailer and further information from the studio. The recent rerelease of Avengers Endgame has only added to the excitement, providing new context for the events leading up to Doomsday.

Ultimately, the discovery of the webbed Sentinel in the promotional poster has solidified the belief that Spider-Man will be a key player in the upcoming conflict. Whether it is a legacy version or Tom Holland's iteration, the web-slinger's involvement seems increasingly certain.