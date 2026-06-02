Marvel Fans Gear Up for Exciting Year Ahead with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, with the former set to hit theaters on July 31 and the latter on December 18. The two movies are part of a packed schedule of Marvel releases in 2026, which also includes the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Fans can also take a personality quiz to discover which MCU hero shares their personality, values, and fighting spirit.

Marvel fans are preparing for one of the most exciting years in brand history in 2026, and it has already launched with the premiere of Daredevil : Born Again Season 2.

The Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-led crime saga has already been picked up for Season 3, and cameras are already rolling before its expected return in 2027. Following the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel fans rushed to watch Jon Bernthal's official return as Frank Castle in The Punisher: One Last Kill, the Disney Plus special that's now streaming around the world.

At the end of this year, Marvel will release its biggest blockbuster in years with Avengers: Doomsday. The 2026 Avengers film is coming to theaters on December 18, the same day as Dune: Part Three.

However, Marvel has another big feature film before the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday later this year. Finally set to be released at the end of next month is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth solo MCU Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

The film is coming to theaters around the world on July 31, and while plot specifics about Spider-Man 4 are still being kept under wraps, it's confirmed to take place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, set in a world that still relies on Spider-Man but has completely forgotten Peter Parker. This afternoon, Amazon announced that Prime Video is hosting early screenings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will take place earlier in the week on July 29.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but more information about the special event is expected to be announced in the coming days. This further strengthens the partnership between Spider-Man and Prime Video following the premiere of Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir series. Marvel fans can now take a personality quiz to discover which MCU hero shares their personality, values, and fighting spirit. The quiz, hosted on the Collider website, features six heroes: Spider-Man, Daredevil, Iron Man, Punisher, Thor, and Captain America.

Fans can answer 10 questions to find out which hero they are most like. The quiz covers a range of topics, including motivation, city, conflict style, secret identity, and loss and grief. Fans can take the quiz to find out which hero they are and share their results on social media using the hashtag #MCUQuiz.

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, and the personality quiz is just one of the many ways that fans can engage with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the success of the Marvel movies and TV shows, it's no wonder that fans are excited to see what the future holds for the franchise.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a global phenomenon, and it continues to captivate audiences around the world with its epic stories, memorable characters, and stunning visuals. As the franchise continues to grow and evolve, fans can expect even more exciting developments in the years to come. With the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel fans are in for a treat, and the personality quiz is just the beginning of the fun.

Fans can take the quiz to find out which hero they are and share their results on social media using the hashtag #MCUQuiz. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a global phenomenon, and it continues to captivate audiences around the world with its epic stories, memorable characters, and stunning visuals. As the franchise continues to grow and evolve, fans can expect even more exciting developments in the years to come





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