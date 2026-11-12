Marvel Fans Confirm Latverian Witches Identities in Vision Finale Setup for Avengers Doomsday

Vision finale post-credits scenes reveal Doom's disciples include Wanda, Doctor Strange, and potentially Sylvie. Learn how these identities impact Avengers Doomsday.

The television series Vision concluded its eight-episode run with the finale titled Forever, delivering a high-stakes resolution that bridged physical combat with metaphysical psychological warfare. The narrative culminated in a decisive battle where Vision, portrayed by Paul Bettany, faced his arch-nemesis Ultron, played by James Spader, alongside new Marvel Cinematic Universe adversaries Jocasta, enacted by T'Nia Miller, and Phineas Horton, also portrayed by James Spader. This confrontation extended beyond the traditional battlefield, as Vision's synthetic son Tommy Maximoff, played by Ruaridh Mollica, led a physical assault on Phineas Horton's compound alongside allies such as the Paladin, played by Todd Stashwick, to liberate Vision from captivity.

Core Details of the Vision Finale Battle

While the external conflict involved a direct storming of the villainous compound, the internal struggle proved equally critical to the outcome of the storyline. Vision found himself trapped within his own mind-palace, where he was compelled to battle Ultron to prevent the psychotic robot from deploying a catastrophic swarm of nanobots against humanity. The situation reached a tipping point where Vision faced imminent death, but he was ultimately able to talk Ultron down through sheer mental resilience and negotiation. This narrow escape was facilitated by a last-minute intervention from his other son, Billy, portrayed by Joe Locke, who provided the necessary support to ensure Vision survived the psychological ordeal intact.

Also read Marvel Studios debuts 'Avengers Endgame: Encore' on Disney+ with 'Doomsday' look

Post-Credits Scenes Reveal Doom's New Alliance

The episode adhered to the tradition of featuring two distinct post-credits scenes that served to immediately bridge the gap between the series finale and the upcoming major theatrical release. The first scene depicted Ultron, disguised in a human form, contemplating methods to resurrect his lost love Jocasta by utilizing a hard drive backup of her consciousness. This moment underscores the ongoing technological and supernatural threats that will continue to evolve within the broader universe. The second scene provided a much more significant clue regarding future cinematic events, directly introducing the mystical disciples of Doctor Doom and establishing the roster of characters who will oppose the central antagonist in the near future.

Identities of the Latverian Witches and Boris

The second post-credits sequence introduced a group of masked mystical disciples serving Doctor Doom, with a fourth masked figure identified as Boris acting as Doom's right-hand enforcer. The visual design of Boris featured a conspicuous third eye hole in the helmet-mask, a detail that sparked immediate speculation linking the character to Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. This theory gained substantial weight following Marvel's confirmation that Wanda Maximoff has been recruited by Doom, solidifying her status as one of the Latverian Witches. She is depicted in the most prominent red robes in all promotional artwork, serving as the central figure among the trio of mystical followers.

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Theoretical Connections and Character Vulnerabilities

The casting of Doctor Strange as Boris aligns with narrative developments from recent films where Strange gained a third eye through experiments with the Darkhold. This physical transformation provides a logical explanation for the mask design and suggests that Doom is exploiting characters with significant mystical abilities and multiversal experience. Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie, further fueled these theories after making vague comments about working on a different project and liking a fan comment suggesting a Latveria Witch role. Both Wanda and Strange possess the specific vulnerabilities that Doctor Doom is known to exploit, particularly their experiences with alternate realities and the temptation of different lives, making them ideal recruits for his sinister agenda.

Implications for Avengers Doomsday Release

These narrative developments set the stage for Avengers Doomsday, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18th. The convergence of Wanda's confirmed recruitment, the visual cues pointing to Doctor Strange, and the potential involvement of Sylvie creates a compelling arc for the Latverian Witches. While there remains a possibility that these identities will remain hidden until the very end of the film, the circumstantial evidence strongly suggests that the core team of villains is now known. This setup promises a pivotal stand against Doom, leveraging the unique powers and tragic histories of these characters to drive the conflict forward in the highly anticipated blockbuster event.