This news text discusses the cast list and upcoming release dates for a major Avengers team-up, Doomsday, in December 18. It also mentions a musical comedy movie, Power Ballad, to be released on May 29 with a wider release on June 5, starring Nick Jonas from Camp Rock and Paul Rudd from Ant-Man.

Marvel fans can't wait for Doomsday . In the first major Avengers team-up since Endgame , the MCU is hitting new heights with a cast list for the upcoming December 18 blockbuster that reads like a who's who of modern Hollywood.

Marvel is also preparing to release the movie Power Ballad, a musical comedy from the director of Once and Begin Again, which is scheduled for a limited release on May 29 and a wider release on June 5. The cast for Doomsday includes celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Tom Hiddleston, and Paul Rudd, and it is expected to be released on December 18.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Power Ballad stars Nick Jonas as a former boy band member who tries to find solo success and Paul Rudd as a wedding singer who seeks revenge





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Marvel Avengers Endgame Doomsday Power Ballad John Carney Ant-Man One Begin Again Sing Street Power Ballad Power Ballad Trailer Power Ballad Release Date Nick Jonas

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