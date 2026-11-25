Disney and major theater chains release Doctor Doom collectibles ahead of the Avengers Doomsday premiere. Explore exclusive throne buckets and statue containers available for pre-order now.

Disney is expanding its merchandise lineup ahead of the Marvel Studios film Avengers Doomsday with the introduction of the Doomstadt Throne Bucket. This highly anticipated collectible features Doctor Doom seated on a gray throne with gold details, completed by a green strap decorated with Doom-themed symbols. The item represents a significant addition to the brand's promotional efforts for the upcoming blockbuster.

Disney Parks And Cruises Release Details

Disney has confirmed that the collectible is already available at Hong Kong Disneyland and will soon reach other Disney destinations. At Disney California Adventure, the bucket will come with green kettle corn. It will be sold at Pym Tasting Lab, Pym Test Kitchen, and Shawarma & More. Mobile ordering will also be available at both Pym locations for added convenience.

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The bucket will also be available at select locations aboard all eight Disney Cruise Line ships beginning December 18. Unlike the park version, the cruise edition will come with regular popcorn. Disney has set a limit of two buckets per person, per transaction, at Disney California Adventure and aboard its cruise ships. This policy ensures equitable access for the large number of guests eager to acquire the item.

Hong Kong Disneyland Availability

Hong Kong Disneyland currently offers the collectible at two specific locations. Guests can find it at the Popcorn, Frozen Lollipops Cart on Main Street, U.S.A. and the Candy, Lollipops Cart in Tomorrowland. These specific outlets have been designated as the primary points of sale for the initial release of the throne bucket.

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Theater Chains Compete For Pre-Orders

Disney's throne bucket is not the only Doctor Doom collectible arriving ahead of the film. Major theater chains have also revealed their own Avengers: Doomsday merchandise. Their collections feature different designs inspired by the villain, along with other characters from the Marvel universe. This competition provides fans with multiple options to purchase exclusive items.

AMC Theatres has announced a Doom's Throne Popcorn Container alongside a Sentinel Collectible Drink Vessel. The lineup also features a Doctor Doom Statue Popcorn Bucket. These items are scheduled to arrive at select locations on December 17, one day before Disney's cruise ship release. AMC is positioning itself as a key destination for early adopters of the merchandise.

Burger King is preparing a different collection for the same date. Its lineup includes a Sentinel Head popcorn bucket, a Doctor Doom Collectible, and a Bottle of Doom drink container. Fans can also find Team Icon collectibles featuring three different designs. The fast-food giant is leveraging its widespread network to distribute these branded goods.

Starbucks has shown a light-up Doctor Doom statue bucket and a matching character cup. Its collection also includes souvenir cups and popcorn tins. Together, the four collections give fans several ways to bring home a piece of Avengers: Doomsday. The variety of retailers involved highlights the broad commercial appeal of the Marvel franchise.