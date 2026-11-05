Marvel Eternals Missing From Avengers Doomsday Cast Despite Cosmic Threat

The Eternals remain absent from the Avengers Doomsday roster five years after Arishem abducted three heroes, leaving a major cosmic plot thread unresolved for the MCU.

Marvel Studios faces growing scrutiny regarding the unresolved narrative of the Eternals franchise as the studio prepares for its next major cinematic event. The character Sersi, alongside Kingo and Phastos, was abducted by the Celestial Arishem five years ago following the events of the 2021 film The Eternals. This departure left a significant portion of the cosmic mythology hanging in the balance without resolution. Now, as the production of Avengers Doomsday moves forward, the absence of these powerful immortal beings from the announced cast has sparked debate among fans and industry observers.

The Core Cosmic Threat Remains

The central mystery involves the fate of the three heroes taken into space by Arishem. In the original narrative, Arishem appeared above London to judge humanity after Sersi and her allies stopped the emergence of the Celestial Tiamut. He confiscated their memories to determine if Earth was worth preserving. This action created an existential cliffhanger that directly impacts the current state of the universe. The threat has not been neutralized because the judgment was never delivered or resolved in subsequent films.

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Unlike typical villains who are defeated in battle, Arishem operates on a cosmic scale that surpasses standard superhero conflicts. He represents a creation entity with the authority to evaluate entire civilizations. The Eternals did not defeat him through combat; they were simply removed from the planet. This leaves a loose narrative thread that Avengers Doomsday must eventually address. The storyline suggests that the verdict on humanity remains pending, adding a layer of unresolved tension to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fan Reaction and Production Ambitions

Views on the 2021 film The Eternals vary significantly among critics and viewers. Some observers found the movie uncompelling and felt it drifted from Jack Kirby's 1976 comic source material. The original comics featured a complex mythology around ancient beings and cosmic forces. The film adaptation made substantial changes that some argued diluted the unique appeal of the concept. However, the production received praise for its ambitious visual approach and natural lighting techniques.

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Director Chloé Zhao employed extensive location shooting to distinguish the film visually from other Marvel productions. This stylistic choice gave the movie a distinct identity that set it apart from the standard studio formula. The ambition behind the production is acknowledged even by those who found the narrative lacking in engagement. The decision to use real locations contributed to a grand visual scale that was rarely seen in the franchise prior to this entry. This artistic ambition remains a notable aspect of the film's legacy despite its commercial and critical reception.

The Avengers Doomsday Casting Gap

The upcoming crossover event Avengers Doomsday brings together numerous factions from across the franchise. The announced lineup includes members of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and several X-Men characters. This gathering represents one of the largest ensemble casts in the studio's history. However, the Eternals have not been included in the initial announcements. No members of the immortal team have been confirmed to appear in the film.

Key figures such as Sersi, Thena, and Eros are notably missing from the projected roster. Eros, also known as Starfox, appeared in the post-credits scene of The Eternals and was introduced as the brother of Thanos. His potential integration into the broader cosmic narrative has not been realized in the current rollout. The absence is particularly striking given the scale of the conflict presented in Avengers Doomsday. Doctor Doom is expected to serve as the primary antagonist in this massive crossover event.

Future Implications for the MCU

Leaving the Eternals storyline unfinished presents a significant challenge for the studio. The characters were introduced as among the most powerful entities in the universe. Their direct connection to the Celestials makes them uniquely positioned to handle cosmic threats. Ignoring their unresolved status creates a continuity gap that persists as the franchise approaches new milestones.

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The narrative stakes remain high because Arishem is still active in the story's background. He retains the power to judge civilizations and execute his will on a universal scale. The heroes were not rescued, and the decision regarding Earth's fate is unknown. This unresolved plot point looms over the current state of the MCU. As new cosmic threats emerge, the absence of the Eternals leaves a void in the cosmic defense network.

The studio may choose to address these threads in future projects or phases. However, the current trajectory suggests a focus on established teams like the Avengers and X-Men. The lack of inclusion for the Eternals implies a strategic shift away from the cosmic mythology established five years ago. This decision raises questions about how the studio plans to resolve the Arishem cliffhanger. The narrative remains open for potential revisitation or permanent closure in later stages of the franchise.

The Avengers face a complex landscape with Doctor Doom as a primary adversary. Simultaneously, an older threat represented by Arishem waits in the background. The intersection of these storylines will likely define the future of the cinematic universe. Fans continue to await clarity on the status of the abducted heroes. The resolution of this mystery remains a critical component of the overarching narrative.