Marvel Disney+ adds Iron Man and Spidey episodes plus Avengers Doomsday podcast in Dec 2026. Tom Holland film returns with Doomsday scene.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate the entertainment landscape in late 2026, with Disney+ scheduling three major releases for December. These additions span animated series and podcast content, catering to diverse demographics from preschoolers to dedicated MCU super fans. The streaming platform prepares for a heavy workload as it supports the upcoming theatrical release of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers Doomsday Sets December Stage

The primary catalyst for this month's intensified content strategy is the impending arrival of Avengers: Doomsday. This film represents the most significant MCU release of the year, marking the first feature film of the Multiverse Saga to unite the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four in live-action. Marvel Studios has confirmed that the movie brings back iconic cast members, including Chris Evans reprising his role as Steve Rogers and Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom. Prior to the main premiere, Marvel is leveraging the massive success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to maintain audience engagement. That film, starring Tom Holland, grossed over $2.5 billion to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time. On December 4, the movie returns to theaters with a special re-release that includes an exclusive scene from Avengers: Doomsday. This strategic move ensures that fan interest remains peaked during the critical weeks leading up to the multiverse showdown.

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Iman Vellani Podcast Prepares Fans

Among the December offerings, the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast stands out as the only series directly tied to MCU canon. The podcast features two new episodes scheduled for release on December 3 and December 10. Hosted by MCU Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani and Frank Alvarez, the series provides a guided walkthrough of key movies to prepare viewers for the complexities of the upcoming film. Vellani leverages her status as a genuine MCU super fan to create an engaging and informative atmosphere for listeners. The podcast series began with its first episode focused on The Avengers, which was released on August 27. Recent installments have explored significant titles such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The upcoming December 3 episode will specifically focus on Thunderbolts*, offering insights from guests including Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. This format helps audiences recall key plot details and catches them up on any missed projects in the expansive Marvel timeline.

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Animated Series Target Young Viewers

For younger audiences, Disney+ continues to expand its non-canonical shared universe with animated programming. Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends returns with new Season 1 episodes on December 1. This animated series is designed to help children get accustomed to Marvel superheroes, focusing on a main trio consisting of Tony Stark as Iron Man, Riri Williams as Ironheart, and Amadeus Cho as Iron Hulk. While it bears no connection to the MCU canon, the series features notable characters such as Vision, Ultron, Black Panther, Hawkeye, and Thor. Coinciding with this release, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends presents a holiday special episode on December 3, marking a return in its fifth season. This show serves as the flagship entry for what is often described as the MCU for preschoolers. It initiated the trend of featuring key trios, pairing two versions of Spider-Man, Peter Parker and Miles Morales as Spin, with Gwen Stacy as Ghost-Spider. Characters like Captain America, the Hulk, and Rocket Raccoon also appear in these animated adventures. Both animated shows operate within their own shared universe, distinct from the main cinematic continuity, yet they contribute to the broader Marvel brand presence on Disney+ throughout the holiday season.