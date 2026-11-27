Discover the plot and characters of Marvel Disk Wars, an anime series where Hydra raises teenagers to fight the Avengers. Read about the characters and story.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are currently scouring every film, television show, and press release for hidden lore details that hint at future developments. Among the many Marvel projects that have flown under the radar, Disney Plus offers a specific solution for viewers who enjoy anime. The platform hosts an original series that provides a unique entry point into the Marvel multimedia giant's broader offerings.

Series Origin And Studio Production

The anime original series, known as Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers, premiered in 2020. It was produced by Studio Madhouse, a major entity within the anime industry that has also produced massive shonen franchises. The core avengers that serve as mentors to the leading trio include Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk and Thor, as well as bringing in Wasp and giving her a main role in the series. They aren't the only supers that make an appearance over the anime's two seasons, bringing in names like Iron Fist, Doctor Strange, Black Panter, Bucky Barnes, Spider-Man and many, many more.

Also read Secret Wars and the Marvel Universe Event That Changed Comics

The Trio And Hydra Manipulation

The anime original series follows Makoto, Adi and Chloe, three teenagers who were raised and genetically tampered with by Hydra, who have brainwashed the teens to believe that the Avengers are the true evil threatening the planet. The series ran for two seasons with a total of 39-episodes, making the series a relatively easy commitment to watch from start to finish. While the show has its three anime-original leads, the cameos made by the Avengers aren't just used to bait in new audiences. Each of the heroes introduced throughout the series are used to push the narrative and each of the main trio's character arcs forward, whether it be to help flesh out the world takes place in, tactical back-up in sticky situations, or even to just provide a mentorship role to the main characters.

Character Powers And Arcs

The anime follows Makoto, Adi, and Chloe as they discover that their lives with Hydra have been an elaborate lie, eventually being taken in by the Avengers and acting as apprentices, going on missions and aiding the team in thwarting Hydra's plans. Each of the main trio's powers are unique as well, with Makoto, the center and "lead" of the group being capable of using "aerokinesis," which allows him to manipulate high-powered winds to disrupt battlefields and can create defensive shields of concentrated air as well as being able to fly. Adi is a "technopath" who is able to innately hack into computer systems and control machines with his mind. Tony Stark provides Adi with a special device and suit that amplifies his capabilities. The female lead, Chloe, is a shapeshifter with powers similar to that of Mystique - capable of replicating the physical form and voice of anyone she sees.

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Season Two And Tie-In Manga

The second season of the anime came to an end in 2018 as the Avengers, accompanied by Makoto, Adi, and Chloe face off against Maximus and his forces. Despite the fact that the anime has no continuation beyond the first two seasons, it did receive a tie-in manga that released alongside the anime from 2017 to 2018 that was later compiled into a 6-chapter volume. The manga follows the same core premise as Season One of the anime, but condenses some of the story down for those who want to binge the series quickly.

Availability For Current Viewers

For now, this is the only easily accessible Marvel anime to check out right now. The series stands as a distinct entity within the Marvel library, offering a different perspective on the conflict between the heroes and the Hydra organization. Viewers interested in exploring deeper lore or meeting new characters will find the 39-episode run provides a complete narrative arc without requiring further commitments. The combination of animated storytelling and established superhero mentorship creates a specific niche for fans looking to expand their understanding of the Marvel universe beyond the live-action films.