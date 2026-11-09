Marvel Debuts New X-Men Costumes for Scavenged and Maximum Teams

Marvel Comics reveals new matching costumes for the villainous Scavenged and the heroic Maximum X-Men, highlighting contrasting visual identities in recent issues.

Marvel Comics has officially unveiled new matching costumes for its latest X-Men teams, establishing a unified visual identity for two distinct groups within the franchise. The announcement centers on the recent debut of the Scavenged in Uncanny X-Men #38 and the upcoming formation of the Maximum X-Men. These designs represent a significant narrative choice by the publisher to differentiate between a villainous youth squad and a professional hero team.

Scavenged Costumes Reveal Dark Origins

The Uncanny X-Men #38 issue, written by Gail Simone with art by Luciano Vecchio and Matt Wilson, introduces the Scavenged as a group of young mutants subjected to corruption. The team members, previously captured by the Weapon X-Finity program and liberated by Sarah Gaunt, now wear uniforms that reflect their traumatic conditioning. Each outfit features a unique central block color paired with an outer accent, incorporating stripes that evoke the early costumes of Wolverine.

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This specific design choice serves as a direct reference to the characters being brainwashed and experimented on to create new versions of Wolverine. While the base template remains consistent across the squad, the costumes are accessorized to suit each individual, particularly regarding their masks. Notably, every mask completely obscures the character's eyes, symbolizing how their personal judgment is subverted by Gaunt's control.

Sarah Gaunt's Warped Reflection of the X-Men

Sarah Gaunt, a former lover of Professor Charles Xavier, is orchestrating this transformation as part of her mission to become the opposite of Xavier's legacy. She previously attacked Rogue's Louisiana X-Men to destroy Charles' work, but her current goal involves mentoring a new generation of mutant antiheroes. Gaunt is actively turning these captured youths into trained killers, creating a dark mirror of the original X-Men.

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The Uncanny X-Men #38 issue also expands on the backgrounds of these young mutants. Their codenames and powers were revealed in the preceding issue, establishing their individual identities before the uniform reveal. The team's global composition mirrors the introduction of Colossus, Storm, and Nightcrawler in the original Giant-Size X-Men comic, while names like Polyphemus and Jibril reference founding X-Men members.

Maximum X-Men Returns to Classic Yellow and Blue

In contrast to the dark aesthetic of the Scavenged, the upcoming Maximum X-Men series will see a return to traditional iconography for the heroic team. Crafted by Christopher Yost, Tony S. Daniel, Mark Morales, and Leonardo Paciarotti, the series follows Storm after the Avengers disband. The Maximum X-Men will take the Avengers' place, aiming to present themselves as an Avengers-tier team with a professional outlook.

This strategic shift includes some classic heroes retaining their solo costumes, such as Colossus, Iceman, and Wolverine. However, other members like Firestar, Justice, and Betsy Braddock's Butterfly will don new versions of the classic yellow and blue team costumes from past X-Men eras. This decision is intended to frame the team as a tried-and-tested unit with a unified public image.

Fan Reactions and Publishing Details

The introduction of these new matching outfits has sparked discussion among readers regarding character hierarchy and visual storytelling. Some fans have criticized the decision in Maximum X-Men , suggesting that assigning classic team costumes to certain members while others keep individual designs characterizes the former as junior members.

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As Marvel continues to expand its X-Men lore with multiple new teams, the context of matching costumes has shifted significantly. For the Scavenged, the uniforms represent warping and control, while for the Maximum X-Men, they signify professionalism and legacy. Uncanny X-Men #38 is currently available in comic shops, offering the first detailed look at the Scavenged's uniform.