Cardinal Leviticus Thornhill transforms into the Ivory Hulk after stealing Bruce Banner's gamma radiation during an exorcism ritual, sparking a new conflict with Spider-Man and Hulk.

Marvel Comics has officially introduced a terrifying new variant of its gamma-powered icon, the Ivory Hulk, in the latest issue of Spider-Man /Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #4. This debut marks a significant shift in the narrative, revealing that the monstrous entity is not the legendary Old Testament figure known as Lahkor the Devourer of Light, but rather Cardinal Leviticus Thornhill. The transformation occurs after the Cardinal successfully deceives Bruce Banner and Spider-Man during a high-stakes exorcism intended to purge Banner of his Hulk persona.

The Exorcism Deception Mechanism

Cardinal Leviticus Thornhill orchestrated a complex scheme to steal gamma-irradiated blood from Bruce Banner, claiming he wanted to help the scientist rid himself of the Hulk curse. Thornhill utilized a network of thralls, including Mysterio, the Rhino, the Lizard, and Typhoid Mary, to facilitate the theft of Banner's gamma energy. The Cardinal's ultimate goal was to cure his terminal bone cancer by becoming a Hulk himself, manipulating Banner's trust to make him vulnerable enough for the blood extraction.

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The exorcism ritual was designed to lower Banner's defenses, allowing Thornhill to siphon off enough gamma radiation to trigger his own transformation. While Banner and Spider-Man believed they were protecting Banner from the ancient evil of Lahkor, Thornhill was actually using their faith and fear as tools to secure the genetic material he needed. This deception has left the heroes questioning every event that transpired in the preceding issues of the series.

Thornhill's Transformation and Abilities

The resulting Ivory Hulk is a grotesque and powerful entity, characterized by a gigantic, ivory-skinned body equipped with spikes, claws, and sharp teeth. The design bears a striking resemblance to DC Comics' Doomsday, emphasizing the sheer physical threat posed by this new antagonist. Despite his monstrous appearance, Thornhill retains elements of his clerical identity, dressed in the tattered remains of his cassock and wearing a golden crucifix around his neck.

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This new form suggests that the Ivory Hulk possesses abilities far beyond the standard Hulk, potentially mirroring the destructive power of the Titan form. The Titan form was previously created when Hulk's gamma radiation was polluted by the magical interference of the entity D'Spayre, resulting in a planet-killer capable of consuming gamma energy from others. This comparison implies that the Ivory Hulk may be able to drain or neutralize Banner's powers, making him a uniquely dangerous foe.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Narratives

Kevin Smith, Andy McElfresh, R. B. Silva, Federico Blee, and Joe Sabino have rewritten the entire context of the current storyline by revealing Thornhill's true intentions. The narrative twist forces readers to reconsider whether the lore surrounding Lahkor the Devourer of Light was a genuine historical fact or a fabrication designed to exploit Banner's guilt and fear. Thornhill's manipulation of religious faith and Banner's psychological vulnerabilities has created a scenario where the heroes are left without clear allies.

Thornhill's use of thralls like Curt Connors, the genius scientist who becomes the Lizard, highlights his methodical approach to acquiring the resources necessary for his immortality. By preying on the faith of both Banner and Connors, Thornhill demonstrated a ruthless efficiency in gathering the gamma energy required for his transformation. This betrayal adds a layer of psychological horror to the story, as the heroes realize their efforts to help Banner may have only empowered a new and more lethal enemy.

Real-World Impact and Future Conflict

The revelation that the Ivory Hulk is a man-made construct rather than a biblical entity opens new avenues for storytelling within the Marvel Universe. Gamma radiation is known to intensify emotions and manifest buried personality aspects, suggesting that Thornhill's personality may have warped further since his transformation. This instability could make him an unpredictable and volatile opponent for both Hulk and Spider-Man in their upcoming confrontations.

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Marvel Comics has confirmed that the final issue of the series will feature a direct clash between the Ivory Hulk and the heroes, marking the culmination of this arc. Spider-Man/Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #4 is currently available for purchase, offering fans a deeper look into the dark origins of this new gamma-powered threat. The introduction of the Ivory Hulk sets the stage for a potential long-term antagonist who challenges the very nature of Banner's curse and the heroic duo's resilience.