Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s First 2026 DLC Update Arrives with Cyclops and Thing

Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s first of two 2026 DLC updates has arrived featuring X-Men’s Cyclops and Fantastic Four’s Thing as brand-new playable characters and new alternate palettes in the classic 2D side-scrolling beat-’em-up game Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Luckily, Marvel Cosmic Invasion skins do not include elaborate wardrobe changes, but rather distinct color palettes. Thing’s palettes can still be fun and loosely map to inspired, iconic looks, which article argues should have been applied to the entire Fantastic Four team including the rematch at the next 2026 DLC update. With great playable options comes the inevitable excitement for what could be an excellent set of colorway palettes designed just perfect for Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and Human Torch, within months likely upon the very same DLC phase. Marvel has also set the way in bringing Marvel to gaming platforms available across PC, Nintendos,PS consoles, and more, making the game incredibly accessible to many fans of the Marvel brand.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion ’s first of two 2026 DLC updates has suddenly arrived, featuring X-Men’s Cyclops and Fantastic Four ’s Thing as brand-new playable characters, complete with their own catalog of alternate palettes.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion skins have their own unique identity, but they are not elaborate wardrobe changes. Instead, they are distinct color palettes, and it is incredible what the 2D, side-scrolling beat-’em-up game has been able to achieve with this simple yet effective pixel-art approach.

For example, Spider-Man can adopt the look of his red-and-yellow Iron Spider costume and Ben Reilly’s purple-and-green Chasm costume, while Wolverine can adopt the look of his classic yellow-and-blue X-Men costume and black-and-grey X-Force costume. Not every skin needs a rhyme or reason, of course, but alternate palettes do give Marvel Cosmic Invasion a fun opportunity to loosely adapt inspired, iconic looks or costumes for playable characters, which is surely the case for Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s Thing.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s Thing Is Quite Colorful Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s pixelated art style does not give it the luxury of adapting looks for characters with finer details, and Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s character palettes are not explicit in terms of what costumes they are meant to adapt, either. Still, the looks that Thing’s palettes seem to most closely imitate are as follows: Oddly, instead of including a white unitard palette to evoke the look of Thing’s Future Foundation costume (which would be doubly great if Marvel Cosmic Invasion featured the other three Fantastic Four members with their own white palettes), Marvel Cosmic Invasion chose a green and brown palette that does not seem to reference any costume explicitly.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Palettes Do A Lot Of Heavy Lifting The Fantastic Four’s Thing is not necessarily a character whose wardrobe is teeming with exciting clothing options. That said, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has done a stellar job of implementing palettes that complement Thing and show how diverse his look has been throughout comic book lore. The bodysuit look is particularly iconic, and maybe his defining look beyond simply having his orange golem body be bare-chested.

To be fair, though, Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s Cyclops is dressed exclusively in his beloved brown jacket, and it would have been neat if Thing was wearing his trench coat and fedora. Subscribe for deeper Marvel game DLC and skin coverage Dig deeper by subscribing to the newsletter for focused coverage and analysis of Marvel game DLC, character palette design, and broader game-art and roster trends, giving you clear context and design-focused insights.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Either way, Thing makes the most sense as the game’s first Fantastic Four character because he could be easily folded into She-Hulk’s Marvel Cosmic Invasion playstyle and move set, generally speaking.

It is unknown if any other Fantastic Four characters will soon grace Marvel Cosmic Invasion, seeing as how it would require at least a couple more two-character DLC updates to have them all on the roster, but it would be great to see what costumes and looks could be derived from colorway palettes designed for Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, and Human Torch. Marvel Cosmic Invasion is available now on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S





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