Marvel Cosmic Invasion DLC Adds Doctor Doom and Susan Storm for November 10 Release

The Siege of Castle Doom expansion launches November 10 for $7.99, adding Doctor Doom and Susan Storm to Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Learn how to access this paid content across major platforms.

The paid expansion for Marvel Cosmic Invasion, titled The Siege of Castle Doom, officially launched on November 10. This downloadable content introduces Victor von Doom, widely known as Doctor Doom, as a playable character alongside Susan Storm, also referred to as the Invisible Woman. Fans can now experience the conflict between these iconic Marvel figures in a new narrative arc that puts the entire Earth in jeopardy.

The Siege of Castle Doom Expansion Details

The Siege of Castle Doom DLC costs $7.99 and is available for purchase on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The update allows players to step into the armor of Doctor Doom, a character renowned for his confidence and his tendency to create weapons of mass destruction that threaten global safety. In this storyline, Victor von Doom constructs a device powerful enough to endanger the planet while preparing to face the alien entity Annihilus alone.

Also read Marvel Studios Confirms Robert Downey Jr Returns as Doctor Doom in VisionQuest and Doomsday Sequel

Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four, is compelled to build a countermeasure to stop Doom's weapon from causing catastrophic damage. The expansion provides a unique perspective on this conflict, allowing players to witness the events from Doom's point of view. While Doom believes he can defeat Annihilus by himself, the alien villain remains in the background, waiting to determine which of the Marvel heroes he is actually fighting.

New Playable Characters and Story Mode

Alongside Doctor Doom, the expansion adds Susan Storm to the roster of playable characters. Players can control the Invisible Woman as they navigate through the story mode designed to shut down Victor's doomsday device within Castle Doomstadt. This narrative thread adds depth to the existing Marvel Cosmic Invasion gameplay by focusing on the internal conflict among the Fantastic Four members as they deal with Doom's ambitious and dangerous plans.

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The inclusion of these characters expands the roster beyond the base game, offering fans a chance to interact with key figures in the Marvel Universe. Susan Storm's abilities complement the strategic elements of the game, providing players with new tactics to overcome obstacles and enemies. The dual focus on Doom and Storm highlights the complex relationships and rivalries that define the Fantastic Four's history.

Impact on Fans and Market Availability

This release comes as anticipation builds for Robert Downey Jr.'s debut as Doctor Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for December 18. The video game expansion offers an earlier opportunity for audiences to engage with the character in a different medium. By making Doom playable, Marvel Games capitalizes on the growing interest in the villain's role in the cinematic universe.

The expansion is not part of the base game and requires a separate purchase. Its availability across multiple platforms ensures that a wide range of gamers can access the content. The pricing strategy of $7.99 positions it as an accessible addition for existing players who want to extend their gameplay experience. This release underscores the ongoing relationship between Marvel's film projects and its interactive entertainment offerings.