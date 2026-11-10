Marvel Cosmic Invasion Adds Doctor Doom and Sue Storm in New DLC

Marvel Cosmic Invasion's The Siege of Castle Doom DLC adds Doctor Doom and Sue Storm as playable fighters ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

A new Marvel trailer features Doctor Doom and Sue Storm battling a cosmic threat ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, but the footage does not come from the upcoming film. It is taken from Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a cooperative beat 'em up game, and it promotes the game's new DLC titled The Siege of Castle Doom.

The one-minute trailer was announced alongside the DLC on October 8 during New York Comic Con. It presents Doctor Doom and Sue Storm, the Fantastic Four's Invisible Woman, as the latest playable additions to the game's roster.

Also read DC Comics Doom Patrol #3 Release Date November 11 Confirmed With Cover Details

Castle Doom DLC Adds Two Playable Heroes

The Siege of Castle Doom introduces Doctor Doom and Sue Storm as playable characters and a new game mode centered on Doom and his stronghold. The trailer shows the Latverian ruler fighting the forces of Annihilus alongside Sue Storm.

According to the official description, players must fight their way through Doom's stronghold before he activates the Cosmic Inductor. That weapon was designed to stop Annihilus but threatens to destroy the universe. After surviving an encounter, players can charge the Stabilizer, a device invented by Reed Richards that can thwart Doom's latest plan.

Advertisement

Perks, Challenges, and Combat Mechanics

Players must collect battery cells and complete challenges to unlock perks that enhance defense, damage output, and tactical abilities. The game features 12 perks, each offering different ways to strengthen the playable characters.

Failing to complete challenges leaves fighters weakened. One sequence in the trailer displays the message 'Doom is victorious,' which warns players to monitor their HP and seek out less dangerous arenas within Castle Doom. Players must also navigate the castle's winding routes and strategically select upgrades to strengthen their combat abilities.

Official Description Frames the Doom Storyline

The official description positions the DLC as a direct confrontation with Doom's plan rather than a simple character add-on. Players who defeat Doctor Doom unlock new color palettes for all playable characters, which gives the rewards a clear link to the boss battle.

The trailer also serves as a bridge to the film side of the franchise. Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026, so the game's focus on Doom arrives months before the movie's debut.

Advertisement

Platforms and Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

The paid DLC is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. The source does not specify a separate launch date for the DLC within the announcement materials.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Fans can use the game to explore Doctor Doom's stronghold and its threats before the film arrives in cinemas.