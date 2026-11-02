Marvel Contest of Champions Empire of Doom Saga Launches November 2

Marvel Contest of Champions launches the Empire of Doom Saga on November 2, featuring Doctor Doom's takeover, new Star-Lord Kitty Pryde, and Beast rework ahead of Avengers Doomsday.

Marvel Contest of Champions officially initiates the Empire of Doom Saga takeover on November 2, marking a significant narrative shift in the mobile fighting game. This major update introduces an extensive storyline centered on Doctor Doom as he establishes absolute control over The Battlerealm. The event series runs through December, culminating in preparations for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday crossover content.

Doctor Doom Narrative And Game Overhaul

The Empire of Doom Saga presents a fresh visual and narrative experience with refreshed Latverian menus and theming throughout the interface. Part one of this epic saga features an all-new motion comic narrated by voice actor Matthew Mercer. Players will engage with monthly intro comics that detail Doom's strategic expansion of power across the game universe. The developers emphasize that this is the first phase of a longer campaign leading into the twelfth anniversary celebration in December.

Also read Getting Your Family Involved in Prepping Without the Doom and Gloom

New Champions And Character Updates

Star-Lord (Kitty Pryde) becomes available for summoning on November 12, offering players a unique cosmic variant of the character. Kitty Pryde joins the Guardians of the Galaxy after leaving the X-Men, forming a relationship with Peter Quill while taking on leadership duties against cosmic threats. Additionally, a major rework of the X-Men mutant Beast arrives on November 19, enhancing his gameplay mechanics and abilities. The Victorious Four roster also debuts in November, representing a version of the Fantastic Four loyal to Victor Von Doom from an alternate Multiverse.

Alliance Mechanics And Community Events

Doom's Alliance Super Season operates from November 4 through December 9, requiring players to join active Alliances to access special Solo Objectives. Participation unlocks a 28-Day Login Calendar and provides rewards through Alliance Wars, Quests, Raids, Battlegrounds, and Coliseum matches. The Doom Event Tower places players in a race against time to defeat champions recruited by Doom from groups like Thunderbolts and The Avengers. Overlord Sieges are dynamic community encounters that unlock based on weekly milestones, while Gatekeeper Sieges offer rotating mini-boss challenges for 4-Star Champions.

Advertisement

Bounty Missions And Player Rewards

Beast's Bounty missions challenge Summoners to capture individuals suffering from delusions of Doom's greatness through combat encounters. Weekly Realm Events continue to provide structured objectives for alliance members to complete together. A new player bundle offers ten free Champions to assist newcomers in building their rosters during the takeover period. These events run concurrently with the main storyline, ensuring continuous engagement opportunities for both veteran and new users throughout the month.

Future Content And Anniversary Plans

The current Empire of Doom Saga serves as a precursor to larger events planned for December, including the full Avengers: Doomsday integration. Developers have confirmed that Part Two of the saga will coincide with the game's twelfth anniversary celebrations. Existing content such as Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Wolverine, and Professor X remains accessible within the broader pool of over 350 Champions. The update ensures that the transition toward future Avengers-themed content is seamless while maintaining current gameplay loops.