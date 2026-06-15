Marvel Confirms X-Men '97 Will Continue Amid MCU Reboot

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum states that the acclaimed animated series X-Men '97 can coexist with the upcoming live-action X-Men films in the MCU, ensuring the show's future beyond its current seasons.

Marvel Television's " X-Men '97" has been met with swift anticipation since its announcement, earning a dedicated fanbase through its comic-accurate portrayal of iconic characters. However, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU) prepares to integrate the X-Men, questions arose about the show's continuity.

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum clarified that both the animated series and the upcoming live-action X-Men films can coexist, drawing a parallel to the various Spider-Man projects across different mediums. He specifically confirmed that "certainly it can run simultaneously with live-action," offering reassurance to fans. Season 2 of "X-Men '97" is already breaking Marvel records, and development for Season 4 is well underway, indicating strong confidence in the series' longevity.

Winderbaum's comments suggest the show will not end with the MCU's live-action X-Men debut, which is a positive outcome for both fans and the franchise. Historically, X-Men adaptations have been inconsistent, with some entries praised and others heavily criticized. Allowing the acclaimed animated series to continue alongside new films ensures that the X-Men are represented more faithfully and diversely. This approach mirrors Spider-Man's multifaceted presence, which has thrived across animation and live-action.

Given the X-Men's immense popularity, expanding their presence in the MCU through both formats could finally realize their full potential as one of Marvel's greatest teams. The confirmation of "X-Men '97's" future amidst the reboot is therefore the best possible news for those hoping to see richer X-Men storytelling across media





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

X-Men '97 Marvel MCU Animation Live-Action

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News: You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel Studios Executive Officially Addresses X-Men '97 Season 5 & The MCU's X-Men Reboot TimelineWill X-Men '97 end in the coming years?

Read more »

MCU's X-Men Reboot: A New Era for the Beloved HeroesThe Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to introduce its own X-Men team, separate from the established Fox canon, after the soft reset of Secret Wars in 2027.

Read more »

Top 5 MCU Movie Skins That Should Come to Marvel RivalsA detailed look at five iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe movie costumes, from both upcoming and past films, that are perfect candidates for new skins in the hero shooter Marvel Rivals. Includes Cyclops, Captain America, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Peni Parker, and Black Panther.

Read more »

Cyclops' X-Men Team Now Officially the Alaskan X-Men in Marvel loreThe new name changes fan perception of who Cyclops' team really are and has major implications for how the group fits into X-Men's canon. The X-Men are now officially split between two groups, north and south, similar to the '90s X-Men Gold and Blue. Cyclops' team, in this new era, considers themselves the Alaskan X-Men, while Rogue's team is known as the 'Louisiana X-Men.'

Read more »