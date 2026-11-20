Marvel Studios confirms Spider-Man's grotesque transformation name as The Arthropod in the new Infernal Hulk comic series. Read about the horrifying metamorphosis.

Marvel has officially confirmed the name of the terrifying form that Peter Parker assumes in the upcoming Infernal Hulk storyline. The publisher revealed that the Spider-Man character will be known as The Arthropod following a grotesque metamorphosis in The Infernal Hulk #1. This new title matches the nightmarish physical transformation that occurs after Peter Parker suffers a devastating defeat.

Infernal Hulk Introduces The Arthropod Name

The Infernal Hulk #1 fully introduced Spider-Man's grotesque metamorphosis into a giant spider following Peter Parker's defeat at the hands of Eldest's possessed gamma monster. Now, Marvel confirms the name of this nightmarish form: The Arthropod. This designation marks a significant shift from previous iterations of the character's alter-ego, emphasizing the arachnid nature of the new entity.

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The transformation sequence involves Peter Parker evolving past his Man-Spider form and spawning a building-sized black-and-crimson spider from his stomach. This process is described as terrifying and stands out as a unique horror element within the Marvel multiverse. The specific visual details of this change are designed to shock readers and differentiate this storyline from other Spider-Man narratives.

Body Horror Transformation Details

Fellow Infernal Avengers such as the Angler and Diaboli Ex Machina transform into cohesive creatures, while the Arthropod leaves Peter's limp human body dangling helplessly right from the giant spider's underside. This horrifying detail makes Spider-Man's mutation appear far grosser and infinitely more agonizing than any of the Hulk's other corrupted champions, perhaps with only one exception.

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The visual distinction between The Arthropod and other transformed heroes is stark. While other villains maintain some semblance of their original forms, Peter Parker's human shell is left as a passive remnant of his former self. This imagery underscores the severity of the corruption inflicted by the Eldest's influence and sets a darker tone for the series.

Parallel Transformations In Multiverse

Two Spider-Men undergo two radically different body-horror evolutions simultaneously in different Marvel timelines. Right as Peter Parker evolves into the Arthropod among the Infernal Avengers in The Infernal Hulk, Midnight Spider-Man receives his own nightmare transformation in the blooming Midnight Universe. These parallel events raise the question of what fate is truly worse for Peter Parker.

In the Infernal Hulk saga, the Arthropod is actually a grotesque creature that turns Peter's body into the egg it sprouts from. However, the Infernal Hulk's creation is temporary, and Peter Parker eventually gets his original body back in Marvel's main timeline. Midnight Spider-Man survives his equally disgusting mutation with a far more heroic, muscular physique and his conscious human mind intact.

Long Term Consequences For Peter Parker

When Spider-Man eventually reverses his Infernal transformation, Peter may also suffer the grueling process of having the giant spider burrow back into his body. This potential reversal process adds another layer of horror to the storyline, as the return to normalcy is not guaranteed to be painless or clean.

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Unlike his Earth-616 counterpart, the eighteen-year-old Midnight Universe Peter Parker cannot count on an eventual reset button to undo his ordeal. He must live permanently with an unsettling spider-shaped growth embedded in his chest and bulging veins across his skin. This permanent alteration contrasts sharply with the temporary nature of the Infernal Hulk transformation, offering two distinct types of suffering for the character.

If they were to meet, the Arthropod and Midnight Spider-Man would likely envy each other, but also return to their respective universes with a renewed sense of gratitude for the worse fate they avoided. This narrative device allows Marvel to explore different facets of horror and resilience within the Spider-Man mythos.

Previous iterations of Spider-Man have included Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Miguel O'Hara, each bringing unique traits to the mantle. This new Arthropod form adds another layer to the complex history of the character, challenging long-held assumptions about Peter Parker's stability and humanity. The upcoming release of Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 is scheduled for February 3 from Marvel Comics.