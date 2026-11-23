Marvel Comics announces Hulk War Infernal Rage starting February 2027. Gray Hulk battles the demonic Infernal Avengers in this inverted origin story.

Marvel Comics has officially confirmed that the Hulk will face the Infernal Avengers in a major crossover event titled Hulk War: Infernal Rage. This storyline, set to begin in February 2027, presents a dramatic inversion of the superhero team's original 1963 premise. The narrative pits a heroic Gray Hulk against a demonic roster assembled by the villainous Infernal Hulk.

The Gray Hulk Returns To Battle Infernal Avengers

The core conflict of Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 centers on the return of the Gray Hulk incarnation. This specific version of the character is tasked with stopping the Infernal Avengers from plunging the Marvel Universe into an Age of Monsters. The preview material released by the publisher shows New York City in ruins and demonic forces overrunning the Baxter Building.

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The Infernal Avengers are depicted as overwhelming Spider-heroes and protecting civilians in the opening scenes. The internal monologue of the Infernal Hulk suggests a complete rewriting of hero and monster identities. This setup establishes a high-stakes confrontation that mirrors the very first threat the original team faced.

Inversion Of The Original Avengers Origin Story

The storyline deliberately flips the script on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Avengers #1. In that historic 1963 issue, the Hulk was the primary antagonist that united the founding members. They assembled specifically to confront the monster before he eventually joined their ranks to fight Loki. This new narrative reverses those roles entirely for the first time in decades.

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Now, the Hulk serves as the last line of defense against his own corrupted former allies. The Infernal Hulk has assembled a terrifying lineup that includes an Iron Man and Thing hybrid. The roster also features a horrifying Captain America knock-off and a giant spider monster. These villains represent a dark reflection of the heroes the Gray Hulk must defeat.

Bruce Banner's Transformation And Current Status

The path to this confrontation involves significant changes to Bruce Banner's physical state. Earlier in the Infernal Hulk saga, the villainous Eldest stole Banner's body. This forced Banner to exist as a puny human for a period while his body was held captive. He eventually regained the Gray Hulk form in Infernal Hulk #10.

That previous transformation was explicitly stated to be temporary. The upcoming five-issue limited series will serve as the conclusion to this ongoing Infernal era. It remains to be seen if the Gray Hulk in the new series is Bruce Banner or a separate entity. The story leaves room for interpretation regarding the identity of the hero.

Hulk War Release Date And Future Implications

Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 is scheduled for release on February 3, 2027. This event marks a pivotal moment in Marvel canon that will determine the future of the character. The outcome of this battle will define whether the universe avoids the Age of Monsters. Marvel Comics states this is the final battle to stop the corruption of their main continuity.

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The events of early 2027 will reshape the landscape of the Marvel Universe permanently. If the Gray Hulk succeeds, the demonic threat will be neutralized. The resolution of this conflict will clarify what form the Hulk will take moving forward. Fans are advised to check out ScreenRant for more updates on this developing saga.