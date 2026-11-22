Marvel Comics reveals Carol Danvers transforms into the Ebon Sphinx during the upcoming Hulk War event, joining the Infernal Avengers led by the Infernal Hulk in December.

Marvel Comics has officially confirmed that Carol Danvers will assume the monstrous identity of the Ebon Sphinx in the upcoming crossover event Hulk War. This significant character transformation, detailed by artist Nic Klein and writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson, redefines the former Captain Marvel within a dark new narrative framework. The announcement directly addresses fan speculation regarding the fate of the superhero as she joins a corrupted version of the Avengers.

The Ebon Sphinx Character Design Details

The visual redesign for Carol Danvers as the Ebon Sphinx combines her iconic high-flying personality with terrifying monstrous elements. Artist Nic Klein explained that the goal was to emphasize her abilities in a twisted manner while retaining some human characteristics. The base form utilizes a sphinx from Ancient Greek mythology, featuring a blackened lion body with gigantic wings. These wings are black on the exterior but display her signature blue, red, and yellow coloring on the inside.

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Carol retains her human head, but it is now accompanied by monstrous teeth, curved claws on her front paws, and she wields a heavy mace. This grotesque iteration of the superhero serves as a key component of the Infernal Avengers, a group of heroes possessed by the souls of ancient monsters. The transformation marks a stark departure from her traditional role as a protector of the universe and the face of the Marvel franchise since 2012.

Infernal Hulk and the Avengers Conflict

The narrative context for this transformation involves the Infernal Hulk, a demonic entity that has stolen Bruce Banner's Hulk form. This villain leads an army of transformed heroes known as the Infernal Avengers, a group first glimpsed in the flash-forward of Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1. While fans previously saw these warped heroes, the specific identities and designs were not fully revealed until now. The Infernal Hulk's actions set the stage for a brutal conflict that challenges the moral compass of the surviving heroes.

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The upcoming issue Infernal Hulk vs. Avengers #1, releasing on December 7, will serve as the final stepping stone before the epic Hulk War: Infernal Rage. This issue features a direct confrontation between the Infernal Hulk and a team comprising Vision, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, and Iron Man. Carol Danvers appears in this initial clash before her full transformation into the Ebon Sphinx is realized. The story explores whether heroes like Iron Man and Captain Marvel can understand the perspective of Eldest, the force behind the transformations.

Narrative Themes and Real-World Impact

Marvel has been building toward this final conflict for years, introducing Eldest as a complex antagonist with a valid point regarding the oppression of reality's monsters. Since the beginning of the universe, these entities have faced discrimination from powerful beings ranging from the One-Above-All to the Avengers. The series questions whether the new Age of Monsters has gone too far or if the transformed heroes can find a path to understanding. This thematic depth adds layers to the typical superhero battle, encouraging readers to consider the societal implications of the monster narrative.

The creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein continues to expand the Hulk mythos with this latest arc. The event is scheduled to continue with Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 on February 3. Fans interested in the character history can note that Carol Danvers was originally created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan. She is a human and Kree hybrid who has starred in major films including Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, as well as video games like Marvel SNAP and Marvel's Midnight Suns.