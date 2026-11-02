Marvel Confirms Captain America New Sidekick Vic In Dystopian Future Story

Marvel reveals Vic, a child clone of Doctor Doom, as Captain America's new sidekick in a dystopian future arc starting November 11. Nick Fury demands Vic be turned over.

Marvel Comics has officially introduced Vic, a young clone of Doctor Doom, as the new sidekick for Steve Rogers in an upcoming dystopian storyline. The character first appeared in April's Captain America issue number ten, created by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Valerio Schiti. This new partnership places Rogers outside the standard Earth-616 canon due to reality-warping events.

Vic Joins Captain America In Far Future

The narrative setup for this adventure begins with Rogers trapped in a dystopian future where his reputation is severely damaged. A villain whose identity remains undisclosed warped reality, forcing the hero into hiding. Vic serves as an unlikely companion during this period, joining the ranks of past sidekicks like Bucky Barnes and Rick Jones.

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Vic was originally designed as a secret contingency plan by the original Doctor Doom to eventually become his heir. However, he was activated early and lacks the dictator's memories or powers. Despite being raised in Latveria under Doom's propaganda, Vic trusts Steve Rogers as his protector in this new timeline.

Nick Fury Demands Vic Be Turned Over

Conflict arises immediately as the United Nations-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. organization demands that Vic be surrendered. This directive pits Captain America directly against Nick Fury, who no longer trusts the superhero to guard the proto-villain. International sentiment has turned sharply against superpowered beings following the Avengers Armageddon event.

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The summary for Captain America issue number seventeen confirms that Rogers goes on the run with Vic in tow. This issue arrives on November eleven, marking the start of their journey away from authorities. The tension between Rogers and Fury highlights the political dangers surrounding the child clone.

Iron Man Armor Revealed For Vic

Vic transitions from a passive companion to an active participant in issue number nineteen. Artist Valerio Schiti depicts him wearing a hooded jacket paired with an Iron Man mask and gauntlet. This visual confirmation establishes him as a full-fledged sidekick rather than just a passenger.

He stands alongside a silvery version of Iron Man, likely a new character suited for the future setting. The cover art also hints at formidable foes, including villainous versions of Spider-Man and potentially the Falcon. These details suggest a corrupted legacy for the Avengers in this alternate timeline.

Historical Precedent For Villain Clones

This scenario echoes previous storylines where Rogers adopted the son of a major supervillain. The two thousand twelve Castaway in Dimension Z arc featured Ian Rogers, the genetically engineered son of Arnim Zola. Steve and Ian lived as a family in a brutal dimension before Ian returned to Earth as Nomad.

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The current situation differs because Rogers is taking on Vic at a vulnerable time in his life. The Avengers Armageddon event resulted in the death of Bucky Barnes at the hands of the Red Hulk while Steve was in a coma. His focus now shifts entirely to protecting Vic rather than training him for combat duties.

Lingering Questions About Vic's Potential

Fans may wonder if Captain America will inadvertently raise the next Doctor Doom. Recent events involving One World Under Doom showed the supervillain tricking Rogers into helping him take over Hell itself. This history adds complexity to Rogers' decision to keep Vic close.

The core question remains whether the world would be better off without another Victor von Doom. Vic possesses all the potential for evil despite lacking current memories or powers. Rogers must navigate this moral dilemma while evading capture in a hostile future environment.