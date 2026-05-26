Marvel Concludes Epic Planet of the Apes and Fantastic Four Crossover

The final issue of the Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four series arrives on May 27th, featuring a massive clash between the FF, Doctor Doom, and the simian army.

Marvel Comics is preparing to bring one of its most unusual and ambitious crossover events to a dramatic close with the release of Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four issue number four.

Scheduled to hit shelves on Wednesday, May 27th, this finale serves as the culmination of the first-ever official collaboration between the legendary Planet of the Apes franchise and the First Family of Marvel Comics. The stakes have never been higher as the narrative reaches a boiling point, promising a multi-way confrontation that pits some of the most powerful and cunning minds of two different universes against one another.

At the heart of this climactic issue is a desperate struggle for survival and liberation. The Fantastic Four, led by the brilliant Reed Richards, find themselves trapped on a world where the social hierarchy is inverted and the dangers are unpredictable. The preview pages suggest a city in turmoil, where Ape City becomes the backdrop for an escalating war of ideologies and power.

General Ursus, driven by an insatiable thirst for control, is seen rallying his simian forces through powerful revolutionary rhetoric, hoping to cement his legacy as the ultimate leader of the ape civilization. His aggressive tactics create a volatile atmosphere, pushing the city toward the brink of total collapse. Adding a layer of sinister complexity to the plot is the presence of Doctor Doom.

Known for his unmatched ego and strategic brilliance, Doom has managed to intertwine his interests with those of President Gaius. The conspiracy between the Latverian monarch and the ape leader suggests a hidden agenda that could potentially threaten not only the inhabitants of the ape planet but perhaps the wider multiverse.

The interaction between these two figures highlights the recurring theme of dysfunctional leadership and the corrupting nature of absolute power, as they scheme behind the scenes to manipulate the chaos unfolding around them. Meanwhile, the members of the Fantastic Four are grappling with more than just external threats. The story delves into the psychological and physical toll of their journey, specifically focusing on the horrid transformations they have undergone.

Mr. Fantastic and his companions are forced to debate the morality and practicality of reversing these changes, adding a layer of personal tragedy to their fight for escape. The tension is palpable as Reed Richards attempts to navigate the political minefield of Ape City while simultaneously searching for a scientific way home. The dynamics between the humans and the apes are fraught with suspicion, making any potential alliance fragile and dangerous.

The finale promises a stunning and startling conclusion to this experimental series, leaving readers to wonder if the team can truly overcome the combined might of a revolutionary ape army and the calculated malice of Doctor Doom. Beyond the storytelling, the release is also a significant event for collectors. Marvel is offering several variant covers, including homage pieces by artists such as Paco Medina, Pere Perez, Edwin Galmon, and Mike Hawthorne.

These covers serve as a tribute to both the cinematic history of the Planet of the Apes and the rich legacy of the Fantastic Four. As the final issue approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating how Marvel will tie together these disparate worlds into a coherent and satisfying ending





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Marvel Comics Planet Of The Apes Fantastic Four Doctor Doom Comic Book Crossover

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