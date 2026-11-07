Marvel Confirms Spider-Man Marriage Reversal With Dark Cost: Aunt May In Immediate Danger

Marvel Comics officially begins reversing the infamous One More Day storyline in the new Avengers series. Read how Mephisto's contracts are being nullified.

Marvel Comics has officially confirmed that the controversial One More Day storyline is being undone in the newly launched Avengers series. In Avengers #1, co-created by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto, the narrative explicitly rescinds the pact made by Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson with the demon lord Mephisto. This historic reversal undoes the 2007 agreement where the couple erased their marriage and unborn child to save Aunt May from a fatal gunshot.

The mechanism for this massive narrative correction stems directly from recent events in the crossover event Avengers: Armageddon. During that storyline, Doctor Doom overthrew Mephisto's rule in the underworld with assistance from Steve Rogers. Victor von Doom subsequently declared all of the demon lord's previous contracts null and void, stripping Mephisto of his power to enforce those ancient deals.

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This action has triggered a global unraveling of agreements Mephisto made with mortals over the years. Angelic beings appear to enforce this reversal, targeting specific individuals whose lives were fundamentally altered by deals made with the demon lord. Peter Parker's bargain is explicitly confirmed as one of the agreements being rescinded worldwide.

One key scene involves a girl named Paige Howley, whose parents previously made a bargain with Mephisto regarding her fate. Paige receives a sentient book that leads her directly to Spider-Man. In this pivotal interaction, Spider-Man reveals that he also made a deal with the devil, confirming the public and personal nature of his past transgression.

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The latest issue introduces a new roster of heroes for this fresh era of the Marvel Universe. The team features Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Wolverine, and the newly introduced character Miracleman. Within this group, the consequences of past sins come to a head as Mephisto's influence is systematically dismantled.

Early teases regarding the outcome of this contract cancellation have already raised significant stakes for the protagonist. In Avengers: Armageddon #5, Tony Stark utilized a device originally owned by Doctor Doom to observe probable futures. His vision depicted Mephisto seemingly killing Spider-Man, suggesting a dangerous link between the demon lord and the hero's existence.

While the reversal of the One More Day deal brings relief to the narrative history of the web-slinger, there is a dark catch. Avengers #1 ends with unsettling angelic warriors circling above Aunt May. This imagery suggests that while the marriage is undone, the life saved by the original deal is now in immediate danger.

The original One More Day storyline from 2007 forced Peter and Mary Jane to erase their marriage and their unborn child to save Aunt May from a bullet. This decision reset much of Spider-Man's development, returning him to a single hero status that many fans found unsatisfying. The current events in Avengers #1 suggest Marvel is finally committed to correcting this long-standing continuity error.

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The reversal of the deal does not come without severe personal costs. The visual cue of the angelic beings hovering over Aunt May implies that the fatal wound from the original 2007 storyline is no longer protected. Readers can expect to see how this affects the character's relationships and responsibilities moving forward.

Readers can expect to see how this affects the character's relationships and responsibilities moving forward. The narrative focuses heavily on how these characters navigate a reality where their foundational histories are being rewritten. The stakes are higher than ever as the hero confronts the consequences of a life rewritten by infernal forces.