Marvel Comics Took The Comic Shop Marketshare Last Week But Only Just

Marvel Comics took the comic shop marketshare last week with 36.46%, edging DC’s 34.72% by a narrow margin. Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil, Avengers #1, and X-Men powered Marvel, with the top titles packed unusually close.

Transformers #38 led Image’s strong week, outselling every DC comic as Image claimed 14.39% of store sales. IDW posted a bigger-than-usual 4.38% share, as data from 600-plus comic shops mapped the direct market week. Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 10th to the 17th of November, 2026.

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You can catch up on previous#1 from last week still selling well… but without Absolute titles, all the top titles were kinda shoved together in terms of ratio to each other. There was a sliver to separate many of them.from Image Comics outsold every DC Comics title last week. And kudos to IDW for getting a larger share than usual..

The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores, Monday to Sunday, and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out.

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If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know atFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

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