Discover how Marvel Comics rewrote the origins of Scarlet Witch, Hulk, and Spider-Man, changing their powers, parentage, and destinies forever.

Marvel Comics has fundamentally reshaped the mythologies of its most famous characters through a series of controversial retcons. These narrative alterations often stripped away established lore, replacing it with revelations that redefined heroism, trauma, and destiny for generations of readers.

Parentage Changes for Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver

Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have undergone multiple origin overhauls that altered their family tree. Writers initially revealed them as mutant children of Golden Age heroes Miss America and the Whizzer. Marvel editors quickly discarded this fact, instead declaring them illegitimate children of Magneto. This change enhanced dramatic storytelling but created conflicts when mutants could not be portrayed that way. Marvel then claimed a High Evolutionary kidnapped them for experiments. This theory erased previous character development and sparked fan debate about their true heritage.

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Hulk Origin Shifts from Radiation to Cosmic Horror

Bruce Banner began as a scientist transformed by gamma bomb radiation into a monster. Later narratives revealed the Hulk was a psychological response to childhood abuse by David Banner. The radiation only gave physical form to suppressed rage. Subsequent lore introduced the malevolent One Below All multiverse entity. This entity empowered the Hulk with cosmic horror elements. Writers transformed the Jolly Green Giant from a simple accident victim into a complex creature.

Professor X Erased the Failed Krakoa Rescue Team

Professor X concealed the existence of a previous X-Men team sent to rescue mutants on Krakoa. This group included Kid Vulcan, Petra, Darwin, and Sway. The mission resulted in the assumed deaths of all members. Xavier used his telepathic powers to wipe everyone's memory of the tragedy. This cover-up hid the fact that Kid Vulcan was Gabriel Summers. The secret erased a dark chapter of team history from public knowledge.

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Spider-Man Becomes a Chosen Totem

Peter Parker's origin shifted from a random accident to a mystical destiny. The introduction of Ezekiel established the concept of Spider-Totems. These heroes serve as avatars for the Great Weaver. This cosmic entity controls the Web of Life across the multiverse. Peter suppresses his full divine power to remain human. This change replaced randomness with a burden of cosmic responsibility.

Thor Started as a Mortal Man

Thor was originally depicted as a mortal man named Donald Blake. He found a magical stick in a cave that transformed him. This form allowed him to access god-like abilities. The early portrayal differed significantly from later godhood narratives. Writers evolved the character from a simple transformation story to a complex divine lineage involving Odin.