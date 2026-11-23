New Marvel comic issue reveals a team-up between Magik, Madelyne Pryor, and Juggernaut to stop Selene from possessing mutants in West Texas.

A new chapter in the X-Men universe has begun with a high-stakes conflict in West Texas. The story opens at an annual carnival where a mutant performer was possessed during a fire-based sideshow act. This possession transformed the performer into a giant creature that slaughtered the audience. Madelyne Pryor awoke amidst the devastation and realized she had to identify the threat.

Dysfunctional Team-Up Against Demonic Threat

Three distinct mutants have formed an uneasy alliance to defeat a greater evil. The group includes Magik, Madelyne Pryor, and Juggernaut. They are united to battle one of the X-Men's most dangerous villains. This team composition features a redeemed former villain, a highly violent member, and an antihero who once attempted to destroy the world.

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The team formation began with immediate internal conflict. Magik and Juggernaut arrived after Cerebro detected mutant activity. They found Madelyne standing among the dead bodies and attacked her without hesitation. Both allies refused to listen to her explanations until a possessed fire mutant attacked them.

Psychic Struggles and Unidentified Demon

The possessed creature attempted to infiltrate the minds of all three mutants. Juggernaut realized the entity was trying to control his thoughts. Magik successfully fought off the mental intrusion. Madelyne Pryor also resisted the invasion, as a vision of Mister Sinister showed she would not be controlled again.

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The demon escaped the chest of the first mutant, killing it instantly. It then jumped to a hiding young man and his girlfriend. Both victims died when the demon exited their bodies. Neither Magik nor Madelyne could identify this specific demon.

Selene Returns with Stolen Limbo Weapons

The narrative reveals that Selene has returned to power. In Chester, Massachusetts, a cult successfully summoned her. She holds two items that give her a significant advantage. In one hand, Selene holds the Soulsword. This weapon was forged in Limbo using the life force of Illyana Rasputin.

Selene also possesses the Scythe of Sorrows. Madelyne Pryor manifested this weapon. It channels her emotional pain and regret into a physical form. Magik had previously transferred leadership of Limbo to Madelyne. How Selene acquired these weapons remains unknown.